Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

NJ Senate Democrats : Smith Bill Establishing ‘Clean Vehicle Task Force’ Clears Senate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/06/2018 | 12:54am CET
For Release: ImmediateFriday, January 5, 2018Contact: Press Office 609-847-3700

TRENTON - Today, the Senate approved legislation sponsored by Senator Bob Smith that would establish a 13-member 'Clean Vehicle Task Force' to evaluate issues connected with promotion, development, and use of clean vehicles in the State.

'Motor vehicle emissions have a tremendous impact on the environment,' said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset). 'The goal of this legislation is to have a cleaner fleet that guarantees the health of the citizens facing the challenge of air pollution, reduces greenhouse gas emissions and strengthens the state against the impacts of climate change. This task force will help us find ways to protect the environment and advance our goal of slowing climate change for future generations.'

The bill (S-985) would establish the Clean Vehicle Task Force; whose 13 members would evaluate issues related to the promotion, development and uses of low-, zero- or partial zero emission vehicles in New Jersey. The group would submit a report with recommendations to the governor and the legislature within a year of establishing.

The task force will be responsible for studying the development of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell technology, identifying obstacles to the use of low-emission vehicles and evaluating any proposed or adopted changes with respect to air quality, and criteria emission standards, fuel economy, and greenhouse gas emission standardsmade by federal agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and the impact of these changes on the State as well as how they correlate and compare to the current implementation of the California Low Emission Vehicle program and the California zero emission vehicle requirements in this State.

The legislation also clarifies that, as it has since 2009, the Department of Environmental Protection would be required to continue implementing the California Low Emission Vehicle Program and the California zero-emission vehicle requirements.

The bill was approved by the Senate with a vote of 21-9. Now the bill heads to the Assembly for further consideration.

NJ Senate Democrats published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 23:54:01 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54a MINISTRY OF INFORMATION BROADCASTING AND NAT : ECC okays financing for RLNG-III pipeline project
05:24a HAMILTON BULLDOGS : Bulldogs look flat in 3-2 loss to north bay
04:19a COMPANIES IN NEW YORK 'OPEN' TO NEW PAYROLL TAX SYSTEM : state official
03:59a OFFICE OF UNITED STATES TRADE REPRESENTATIVE : Statement on the Conclusion of Meeting on the U.S.-Korea (KORUS) FTA
03:19a CITY OF LAFAYETTE CA : Weekly Roundup
03:12a Starz tells Altice to stop 'false' statements in carriage fight
02:59a CITY OF PUNTA GORDA FL : Precautionary boil water notification
02:58a U.S. company plans funds that double bitcoin price moves
02:35a Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
02:20a Deutsche Bank to post third consecutive annual loss
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Businesses cautious in installing patches to fix chip flaw
2FIRST GLOBAL DATA LTD : FIRST GLOBAL DATA : Provides Update on Series G Debentures
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : CES kicks off with no lead women speakers or code of conduct
4Maduro says Venezuela will issue $5.9 billion in oil-backed cryptocurrency
5MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD : MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES : Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.