NMMA: Send letter now to Congress on aluminum sheet issue

01/22/2018 | 07:44am CET

Last week NMMA hosted a webinar detailng the recent decision by the U.S. Internatioal Trade Commission to continue its antidumping and counterveiling duty investigations of common alloy aluminum sheet from China that's impacting the recreational boating industry. As this issue continues to evolve quickly, it is critical that you let Congress know the impact the proposed tariff would have on our industry. NMMA is encouraging all industry stakeholders to send a letter now to your legislator and tell them to stop the unnecessary burden that they would be placing on marine manufacturers across the United States. Simply click here to send our pre-written letter; it only takes a minute to make your voice heard.

Please contact NMMA Vice Preident of Federal and Legal Affairs, Nicole Vasilaros with questions at [email protected]

NMMA - National Marine Manufacturers Association published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:44:02 UTC.

