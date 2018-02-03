Log in
NOC National Oil : Arabian Gulf Oil ...General Tender No. (MTC-14/2018)

02/03/2018 | 09:55pm CET

The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company desires to release the following project: -

No.

MTC No.

Projects Title

Booklet price

1

MTC-14/2018

Complete refurbishment of wash tank D-9 and degassing boot at Beda field

Project No (P-28)

2000L.D

Description:

Scope of work:

The maintenance works include internally sludge removing, cleaning, grit blasting, for complete inspection and repairing after the complete repair for the tank and degassing boot as well. The present wash tank is in service since long time and have been maintained temporary since five years. Therefore, it is the AGOCO intention to carry out some repairing and replacement works for the crude wash tank, D-9 and the degassing boot as well according at the AGOCO scope of work and corrosion section inspection report at Beda Oil Field.

Bidding procedure:

All specialized companies which have the true desire to participate in this tender, and have the efficiency, ability, previous experience and specialized in the above mentioned field, please be informed that tender documents shall be withdrawn during the period from: (Day: Monday, Corres. To: 05/02/2018 A.D to Day: Monday, Corres. To: 19/02/2018 A.D), (from: 12:00 P.M to: 14:00 P.M) through a direct delivery to their representatives who have to fill a form on the date of delivery, upon an amount of money of two thousand (2000) L.D paid through non-refundable certified cheque issued by one of the working Libyan banks, for the benefit of the Arabian Gulf Oil company.

· Prepare and submit by post or a direct delivery the below listed documents (Requirements) to the Main Tender Committee (MTC) of AGOCO.

Bidding Requirements(Provided by all applicants)

1. A copy of work license. (Valid)

2. A copy of a recent Commercial Record Extract. (Valid)

3. A copy of record certificate of the Chamber of Commerce. (Valid) and financial file

4. A proof of tax payment. (Valid).

5. A copy of the decree of formation.

6. A copy of the basic structure.

7. A copy of a partnership agreement (if any)- if the company had incorporated or joined another legal person - certified by the local competent authorities or by those at the state headquarters-If the other party in the partnership agreement is a foreigner and approved by the Libyan embassy at the State Headquarters.

8. Work permission from the competent ministry for the foreign companies.

9. The applicant's qualification and previous experience, supported with documents of the related field, including copies of the handing -over minutes of projects executed for the interested bodies.

10. The participant, if accepted, shall facilitate the field visit procedures to his company's headquarter for the Arabian Gulf Oil company representatives who authorized to examine all his available material and human capabilities.

Offers Submission:

The Tender should be submitted through a direct delivery or by courier in (4) separated envelopes, closed with red sealing wax and with the stamp of the bidder, writing clearly the name of the project, the bid number and the name of the participating Body on each envelope.

1. The first envelope should include a priced financial proposal (original + 1 copy)

2. The second envelope should contain an un-priced financial proposal without price (original + 1 copy) (do not mention the price); otherwise, it will be rejected and has to contain the required financial conditions and the required method of payment, with the necessity to agree on all AGOCO general terms and conditions.

3. The third envelope includes a technical proposal (original + 3 copies). As well as the validity of the proposal shall be three months at least from the closing date stated in this announcement. (Plus an electronic copy of the technical proposal ONLY).

4. The forth should contain a Bid Bond (a preliminarily guarantee in separate closed envelope).

The Contractor shall be at his own expense obtain and maintain for the Company a bid Bond in an amount equal 0.5% of the submitted proposal value Such Bond shall be established as an irrevocable, Certified cheque or unconditional and confirmed Letter of Guarantee or Stand-by Letter of Credit through a First Class Libyan bank or through a First Class European Bank confirmed and advised to the Company through Libyan Foreign Bank (LFB)-Tripoli, or through British Arab Commercial Bank (BACB)-London. (Bid bond is automatically revalidated). Bid Bond should be valid for at least 60 days after offer dead-end.

Note:

· The Bid Bond is rewind to those who were not successful in the tender.

The successful bidder has to secure a performance guarantee of 10 % which is payable for a year from provisional certificate of completion issue date; and within 30 days from formal success notification.

The proposals shall be submitted during the official working hours to the main Tender Committee at the Arabian Gulf Oil company Headquarter- Alkeish- Benghazi- B.O. box 263 the dead line is: (Time: 14:00 P.M Day Monday, corresponding to: 19/03/2018 A.D)

Any proposal not complying with the above mentioned procedures shall not be accepted, i.e. any offer which does not comply with such tender, or not clearly reflects the ability of the bidder to execute the work in a required precision, shall be ignored, and the lower prices shall not be the only standard for winning the bid.

The Arabian Gulf Oil Company has the right to cancel the tender without stating the causes, as well as the Arabian Gulf Oil Company shall not bear any expenses incurred by the participant after the tender cancellation, taking into account that all offers and the attached document submitted by the participant in this tender will be owned by the Arabian Gulf Oil Company,

For any inquiries, please, contact the main tender committee secretariat on the following address:

The Main Tender Committee-Office No. (4)-New building- The Company's main headquarter - Alkiesh- Benghazi - Libya - P.O.box:263

Fax No.:218-61-2229006

Tel. No.: 218-061-2228931-44 -Ext.: 3883

Email address: [email protected]

Note: All correspondence shall be addressed to the chairman of The Main Tender Committee of the Arabian Gulf Oil Company.

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 03 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2018 20:54:09 UTC.

