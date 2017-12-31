NOC National Oil : Brega Petroleum Marketing Company … efforts made to provide oil derivatives

The General Assembly Meeting of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company was held on Wednesday 27/12/2017 chaired by Eng. Mustafa Sanalla Chairman of the General Assembly of the Company and in presence of its Members Messrs. Abulgasem Shingheer, Elamari Mohamed Elamari and Jadalla Al Awkaly. The meeting was also attended by Messrs Chairman and Members of the Management Committee of Brega Petroleum Marketing Company, Head and Members of the Control Body at the Company, general managers and managers of the departments as well as specialists from NOC and the Company.

Different aspects of the Company's operations, plans and ongoing programswere discussed in the meeting. Fuel supplies to the domestic market and supplies plans for 2018 were also included in this discussion.

In addition to that the procedures which were previously approved to control the fuel crisis resulted from stealing of subsidized oil products and selling them abroad, i.e. smuggling, and the reason for not abiding by all NOC's instructions in this respect were reviewed. The General Assembly of the Company issued instructions to comply strictly with implementing those procedures and tackle the reasons that prevented such implementation. It also stressed the legal procedures used locally and internationally in this context.

The General Assembly asserted that the transnational organized crime was one of the greatest dangers for Libya today as being a source of the influence of money in politics and the organized crime.

Supplies to the key consumers, particularly the General Electricity Company of Libya (GECOL), have been expanded in terms of diesel fuel supplies to power stations via the pipelines from the Company depots as a substitute for using tank trucks. West Tripoli Power Plant has already been provided with its daily needs of diesel fuel from Ez-zawia storage by connecting the Plant directly with the pipes from Janzour storage, besides increasing the gas supplies to the plants as being more convenient environmentally and economically.

The attendees also discussed the capacity of the Company's different storage depots in different regions and the starting of receiving oil products tankers in the east of the country through re-operating Benghazi Oil Port.

Moreover, they discussed plans of environmental protection and the occupational safety at the Company. Among other issues dealt with were some obstacles that the Company faces including the lack of gas cylinders, delays in implementing projects of constructions, development and the maintenance of the depots and pipelines. These require NOC's support to the Company in coordination with the Central Bank of Libya and other competent authorities to facilitate opening of credits in foreign currencies and obtaining the approvals from the Audit Bureau to finalize the contracting procedures in order to cope with those obstacles.