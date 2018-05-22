NOC National Oil : Eni North Africa ...Site Preparation for Drilling Wells at Wafa Field

Eni North Africa B.V. Libyan Branch (ENI NA) wishes to verify the availability of reputable, interested and experienced vendors specialized in providing the SERVICE/WORK relevant to Site Preparation for Drilling Wells at Wafa Field. The number of locations will be number 1 firm + number 3 options (to be exercised one by one).

The SERVICE/WORK to be performed by vendor is described in the scope of work here below.

As a result of ENINA evaluation in respect of above required services, only qualified, specialized and experienced vendors will be registered within ENI NA vendor list. In case you are interested to be an approved vendor, as a first step, we will need to be provided) with the following documentation/info:

1. Copy of certified statement of registration in Libya - Chamber of commerce (Scan copy of the originals plus English Translation);

2. Company's profile/brochure;

3. References & brief description of Works/Goods/Services provided during the last 3 (three) years with regards of Provision of above listed services;

4. Copy of Tax Certificate (Scan copy of the originals plus English Translation);

5. Company Social Insurance Code (Scan copy of the originals plus English Translation);

6. Receipts of the last 3 months Social Security Contribution Payment (Scan copy of the originals plus English Translation);

7. Company / Group's structure chart;

8. Company's organization chart;

9. Name of the shareholders, together with the percentage and the title of share ownership;

10. Balance sheet (Scan copy of the originals plus English Translation) of the last three years, with the following information:

Capital Value;

Net Assets / Shareholders funds;

Turnover;

Main declared activity of the company;

Number of registered employees;

Holding Company or part of a Group.

Reference is also made to your Shareholding structure for which we kindly ask to provide your most updated information. Specifically we need the disclosure of all 'Ultimate Beneficiaries' of your company even when shares are owned by trustees.

In detail the Applicant is also requested to submit documentation in order to comply with following requirements:

Based on the above listed services the applicant must indicate which categories/services shall be generated in house, which by nominated sub-contractors and which by other sub-contractors. Management of the sub-contractor interfaces, Libyan permits, consents and approvals process, start-up assistance. Management of the service, including administration items such as, preparation of contract execution plan, reporting, safety, productivity, invoice substantiation, and cost reports. Ensure preparation and submission of documentation for the purpose of obtaining permits and approvals. Manage, supervise and provide, all necessary resources, including supervision, skilled and semi-skilled labour, tools, equipment and supplies for the satisfactory performance of the service. To provide all personal safety equipment. Provide all environmental protection as required by government regulations. Include all related functions, activities and services of each and every kind to accomplish the service, including management, supervision, quality assurance, quality control, record books, material handling/expediting, cost control, interfacing with company's contractor, provide all labour, resources, tools, equipment, all safety and environmental requirements. For the execution of the services the applicant must indicate which shall be generated in house, which by nominated sub-contractors. It is required that the Applicant shall not subcontract the whole of the service.

Based on the above the Applicant should provide the above required info as per Item 3.7 here below plus relevant documentation/declaration as required in this Letter.

ENINA will evaluate the above requested documentation and, if satisfied, as a result of its careful evaluation, will include the applicant in its Vendor List in order to consider your company for future tender processes regarding the subject activities.

Only qualified companies or consortia or JV that have proven capability and recent experience of supplying the required services will be considered for potential tenders for the scope of service described above.

The purpose of the information and documents request is to start a 'pre-qualification assessment' and to give an opportunity to the selected companies to provide details of its legal structure, its management, its experience, its resources and overall capability to perform the service.

ENI NAmust satisfy itself that each of the final selected companies have the resources, management and all the capability to act as a single legal entity (company) in order to achieve the required targets of quality, HSE, standards and programme.

All responses are to be supported by such narrative, organisation charts, resource charts and other information which the company considers necessary to substantiate the individual responses and provide ENI NAwith the required confidence in the company's capabilities and experiences.

This enquiry shall not be considered an invitation to bid and therefore it does not represent or constitute any promise, obligation or commitment of any kind on the part of ENI NA, to enter into any agreement or arrangement with you or with any company participating in this pre-enquiry.

Consequently, all data and information provided by you shall not be construed as a commitment on the part of ENI NA, to enter into any agreement or arrangement with you, nor shall they entitle your company to claim any indemnity from ENI NA.

All data and information provided pursuant to this enquiry will be treated as strictly confidential and will not be disclosed or communicated to non-authorized persons or companies except

ENI NA.

If interested and without any obligation on our part, you are kindly requested to:

Submit the whole documentation requested herein; Confirm your authorization for a 'qualification assessment' which, if necessary, will be conducted by ENI NArepresentative and which might also require a visit to your premises; Advise the proven experience in the last 5 years.

Documentation shall be saved in Acrobat '.pdf' format and sent by courier mail / or hand delivered, with the inclusion of a CD ROM/USB Flash Memory, at the below address:

Eni North Africa B.V. Libyan Branch

Contract & Procurement Department

Ibn Hani Street - Dahra

P.O. Box 12132

Tripoli - Libya.

Email Address: [email protected]

Important Note: should your Company not providing the above required specific Services, you are kindly requested to not apply for this pre-qualification process.

The closing date for the submission of the above mentioned documentation is fixed to 27/5/2018 at noon (Libyan time).