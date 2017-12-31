NOC National Oil : Harouge Oil Operation...tender No (18/2017)

Harouge Oil Operation, is joint operating company on behalf of National Oil Operation Libya and Suncor Oil (North Africa) GmbH, Announces an invitation to participate in tender No (18/2017) For specialized companies For supply of medicines for chronic diseases.

SCOPE OF SUPPLY:

The supply of medicines for chronic diseases to cover the needs of the users of the company and their parents for one year, according to the list attached to this announcement, including the names of items and quantities required to provide.

Only original medicines originating from Western European countries will be accepted.

The validity of the medicines must be not less than one and a half years from the date of receiving the drugs at the company's headquarters in Tripoli.(DOOR TO DOOR)

Delivery time is maximum (8) weeks after contract signing.

National and foreign companies specialized in this field, which have the capacity and competence to carry out this work, may wish to participate in this tender, obtain the brochure specifications and attachments through the attached link with the announcement, Indicating the intention to participate in the tender before the date of delivery of their offer. The offer shall be submitted in the manner indicated below from Sunday 28/01/2018 to Wednesday, 31/01/2018 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am to the Office of the Secretary of the Tenders Committee In the sixth floor at the headquarters of the main company in Tripoli.

Said bids are to be signed, completed in ink and presented in a sealed envelope/package. The envelope/package shall be clearly and conspicuously marked - Quotation for Supply of medicines for chronic diseases -Tender (18/2017) In addition to the full name of your company.

Withinthe sealed envelope/package there shall be two sealed envelopes:

Envelope (A)shall contain the Technical & commercial sections of tender without prices.

Envelope (B)shall contain the Technical & commercial sections of the tender with prices.

Envelope A shall be clearly and conspicuously marked - 'Envelope A, Technical & commercial without prices - Quotation Supply of medicines for chronic diseases -Tender (18/2017) In addition to the full name of your company.

Envelope (B) shall be clearly and conspicuously marked - 'Envelope B Technical & commercial with Prices- Quotation For Supply of medicines for chronic diseases -Tender (18/2017) In addition to the full name of your company.

the offer must be accompanied by the following attachments:

Letter addressed to the head of the tenders committee at Al-Harouge Oil Operations Company indicating the intention to participate in the tender.

The representative of the company is authorized to deliver the offer under an official document issued by the entity that represents it stamped with the company's stamp.

Fill the attached copy of consultant information form and make sure that your contact details are correct and current and send it with the participation letter.

Provide a copy of the following legal documents attached with the offer:

Valid license compatible with the required work.

Authorization issued by the Food and Drug Control Center.

Commercial Registration

Certificate of Registration in Chamber of Commerce.

Payment of tax certificate

Article of association.

Previous experience in similar work.

In case of no queries / inquiries are received from the bidder prior to bid submittal , this will be deemed mean that the bidder had studied the scope / specifications bid package, found it clear from both technical & commercial aspects, therefore in case of any shortages and/or change of specifications from HOO original scope/specifications bid package, shall result in disqualifying the bidder's offer, and shall be excluded from further considerations with no obligation to HOO to request any clarification from the bidder.

Bid bond with a value of (5000 LD) (Five thousand Libyan Dinars) submitted with your offer in the form of a certified check in a separate envelope, which shall be refunded in the event of failure to secure the tender. The check shall be issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations or by bank guarantee letter available for (6) months from the date of submitting the offer, and shall be issued by one of the worldwide first class banks in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

Notes: Any company or contractor interested in participating in this tender is responsible for all costs involved.



If you have any questions please contact the Tender Committee via:fax no :+218- 21- 3330090

Email to: [email protected]