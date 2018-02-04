NOC National Oil : Harouge Oil Operations...AN OPEN INVITATION TO TENDER NO (3/2018)

Harouge Oil Operations, a joint operating company on behalf of National Oil Operation, Libya and Suncor Oil (North Africa) GmbH, announces an invitation to participate in tender No (3/2018) for Companies which have the required Legal and valid License documents.

Summary of the Work:

Supply of (4) no. shelters for Amal warehouse as following:

2no.shelters for chemical material used at field.

2no.shelters for storing drilling material.

The appendices and specification attached to this contract and specified by reference show complete details of the work to be carried out under this contract. The said appendices,schedule,exhibits and designs shall constitute an integral part of the complete contract.

To all National Companies that are specialized in this field, and foreign companies which are specialized and registered in Libya. And wish to participate in this tenders who are technically capable to executing this tender, should send an approved representative to collect the tender package.

Note that the date for collection of the tender package commences on Monday 05/03/2018 until Wednesday 07/03/2018 from (9:30) am to (11:30) am.

The Collection of the package is from Tender Committee office, 6th floor at the company head office in Tripoli. The package will be issued according to the following criteria:

All companies that wish to participate in this tender should send Official letter before the date of collecting the ITT package addressed to HOO Company's Chairman of Tender Committee confirming the desire to participate in this Tender, via email to: [email protected] Fill the attached copy of consultant information form and make sure that your contact details are correct and current and send it with the participation letter. Provide a copy of the following legal documents : Valid license compatible with the required work.

Commercial Registration

Certificate of Registration in Chamber of Commerce.

Payment of tax certificate

Article of association.

Previous experience in similar work.

Paying value of ( 500 LD) (five hundred Libyan dinars) cash or by a certified check which is nonrefundable, issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

In case of no queries / inquiries are received from the bidder prior to bid submittal , this will be deemed mean that the bidder had studied the scope / specifications bid package, found it clear from both technical & commercial aspects, therefore in case of any shortages and/or change of specifications from HOO original scope/specifications bid package, shall result in disqualifying the bidder's offer, and shall be excluded from further considerations with no obligation to HOO to request any clarification from the bidder.

Bid bond with a value of ( 6 ,000LD) (six thousands Libyan Dinars) submitted with your offer in the form of a certified check in a separate envelope, which shall be refunded in the event of failure to secure the tender. The check shall be issued by a Libyan bank in favor of Harouge Oil Operations or by bank guarantee letter available for (6) months from the date of submitting the offer, and shall be issued by one of the worldwide first class banks in favor of Harouge Oil Operations.

Notes: Any company or contractor interested in participating in this tender is responsible for all costs involved.



If you have any questions please contact the Tender Committee via:

fax no :+218- 21- 3330090

Email to: [email protected]