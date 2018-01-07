NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V...Tender No. PRQ/724/MCX/18

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (Gas Division)intends to inviting local & foreign specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work, by presenting two (2) files as follows:

 File for Legal and Financial documents.

 File for Technical documents includes (Technical profile, experience, CV,….etc.)

For the purpose of evaluation and pre-qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Tender No. PRQ/724/MCX/18

Overall Integrated Power Management System at Mellitah Complex

Scope of Work

The scope of work is to upgrade and enhance the electrical power system to provide complete Overall Integration Power Management System (OIPMS) at Mellitah Complex, the required work shall include the following :-

• Site Survey

• Carry out detailed engineering required to upgrade/replace the existing electrical control system (ECS) to provide complete Overall Integration Power Management System for Mellitah Complex Power plant

• Detailed specification and document update and PLCs programming and associated tests

• Procurement, Inspection, Factory testing

• Transportation, Insurance, Loading and unloading of material manufacturing at Mellitah Company B.V. Libyan Branch site/ store

• Compliance of check list points during FAT,SAT and store

• Installation, Pre-commissioning, commissioning, start-up with hardware and software packages

• Final tests, operation acceptance test and products warranty

• Issuing all required certifications.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all required information and documents below. Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead Addressed to the Contracts Department Manager (Gas Division) including (E-mail, Phone No., Mobile No. etc) stating expression of interest on the respective tender.

2. The Participating bidders must be having the necessary licenses, all legal documents and registered in Libya to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of the announcement.

3. Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work

4. Company Profile with full details and certificates of experience in the field of work to be implemented and any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant.

5. The bidder should have a minimum three years of experience related to the scope of work for this Tender.

6. The bidders shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

7. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ): The bidders shall provide the following:

7.1 Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

7.2 Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001)

7.3 Company's HSEQ Procedures list.

8. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

1. Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

9. In case of Joint Venture Companies / agreements; bidder must clearly & define the expected role of each entity in this project, especially in Project management, Engineering, procurement, delivery, Installation and commissioning services.

The required Legal documents from participating companies are as follows:

Local Companies:-

 Copy of valid commerce registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 The participating Bidder registered activity should be agreed with Scope of work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Joint Venture Companies and agreements:-

A) J.V Companies

Submission of documents indicating the establishment of a joint venture company in accordance with the legislation and regulation in Libya, whether between two parties (local and foreign) or two local parties, in addition to other legal requirements that mentioned in the item of local company.

B) The Agreement (Solidarity)

 All Solidarity parties should be registered in Libya.

 The agreement shall be ratified by the competent authorities (contract editor).

 The agreement shall include the commitment of the solidarity parties together or individually to carry out all the required works and services.

 The agreement should clarify the legal representative for the parties.

 Cannot be submit separate offer by one of the participants or in solidarity with another contender to participate in the tender.

Foreign Companies

Matching with the same above mentioned conditions and requirements for local companies, in addition to submit a valid permission from Libyan Ministry of Economy to open foreign company branch.

Notes:

One hard copy & one soft copy (CD) of the Prequalification Documents containing the above stated requirements shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked:

TENDER NO. PRQ/724/MCX/18

Overall Integrated Power Management System at Mellitah Complex

Addressed to the ' Contracts Department Manager '

( Gas Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Company ( Gas Division)

Dat El-Imad Complex, Tower 1 - 4th Floor

P.O. Box 91651 Tripoli-Libya

The prequalification submission Date not later than

04/02/2018

Soft Copy can be submitted to the following email address:-

[email protected]

Important Notes:

1. The prequalification's request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation or other company on any Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents.

5. Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch has the right to extend the submission deadline of tender if necessary for a further period. The additional period shall be automatically re-announced on the MOG and NOC website after or before the announcement deadline of the tender.