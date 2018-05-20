NOC National Oil : Mellitah Oil & Gas... Tender No 888

Mellitah Oil & Gas B. V. (oil Division) intends to inviting Local, International , specialized companies that have established themselves in the ability & competence to carry out the required work, by presenting two (2) files as follows:

 File for Legal and Financial documents.

 File for Technical documents includes (Technical profile, experience, CV, etc.)

For the purpose of evaluation and pre - qualification in order to select suitable and eligible companies to participate in the following tender:

Tender No-888

PROVISION FOR INSPECTION SERVICES FOR ONSHRE AND OFFSHORE FIELDS of Mellitah Oil Division

Scope of Work

Provision of Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) inspection services, including all the necessary competent certified manpower (technicians, inspection, engineers and specialists), material, software, certificated equipment /instrument /tools that are deemed necessary for the performance of the NDT inspection activities.

The inspection services shall cover the provision of traditional and advanced NDT Technologies, performing inspection of the oil production, storage & other field equipment and facilities, Assessment of inspection results and recommended repair procedures, issuing of Welding procedure specification, procedure Qualification Records and Welder Qualification Tests certificate.

The required serviced shall be performed by qualified certified Inspectors/ Specialists ,Inspection Engineers and holding International Certifications(i.e. ASNT/PCN Certification for NDT Inspectors & API 510,API 570 ,API 653,API 576 AND API 579 Issued by

Authorized body).

The service to be provided for Mellitah Oil and Gas Onshore and Offshore Fields on callout Basis and Unit Price Rates.

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS

Interested companies for the above tender must satisfy the stipulated requirements and submit all required information and documents below. Taking into consideration that failure to submit these documents will render automatic disqualification:

1. Letter on Company's letterhead Addressed to the Contracts Department Manager (Oil Division) stating expression of interest on the respective tender, the letter should contained company email, phone number & mobile for quick contact if needed

2. The Participating bidders must be having all legal documents and registered in Libya to be valid for not less than six (6) months from the date of the announcement.

3. Curriculum Vitae of staff assigned for this work

4. Company Profile with full details of similar contracts performed with relevant and verifiable Reference List of Clients, current activities to be carried out and any additional information that will enhance the potential of the applicant /consortium.

5. The bidders shall have advance knowledge of local and international environmental regulations to perform the work activities.

6. Health , Safety, Environment & Quality (HSEQ): The bidders shall provide the following:

6.1 Company's approved HSE manual attached with the company's approved HSEQ policy.

6.2 Certificates of Health, Safety, Environmental and Quality systems (ISO-9001, ISO- 14001 & OSHAS-18001)

6.3 Company's HSEQ Procedures list .

7. Submission of Company's Financial Status documents turnover for the last (3 years) accredited and approved by external financial auditor.

8. Mellitah Oil & Gas has the right to exclude any file does not meet the above stipulated requirements.

The required Legal documents from participating companies are as follows:

Local Companies:-

 Original copy of valid commerce registration and official registration certificate with Chamber of Commerce.

 Original copy of Valid Business License.

 Original copy of Valid Tax Certificate.

 Company Establishment Contract.

 The participating Bidder registered activity should be agreed with Scope of work of Service or project that will be implemented.

Joint Venture Companies and agreements:-

A) J.V Companies

Submission of documents indicating the establishment of a joint venture company in accordance with the legislation and regulation in Libya, whether between two parties (local and foreign) or two local parties, in addition to other legal requirements that mentioned in the item of local company.

B) The Agreement (Solidarity)

 The agreement shall be ratified by the competent authorities (contract editor)

 The agreement shall include the commitment of the solidarity parties together or individually to carry out all the required works and services.

 The agreement should clarify the legal representative for the parties.

 Cannot be submit separate offer by one of the participants or in solidarity with another contender to participate in the tender.

Foreign Companies

Matching with the same above mentioned conditions and requirements for local companies, in addition to submit a valid permission from Libyan Ministry of Economy to open foreign company branch.

Notes:

One hard copy & one soft copy (CD) of the Prequalification Documents containing the above stated requirements Hard copy & CD shall be submitted in sealed envelopes and marked:

TENDER NO. 888

PROVISION FOR INSPECTION SERVICES FOR ONSHRE AND OFFSHORE FIELDS. of Mellitah oil Division

Addressed to the ' Contracts Department Manager '

( Oil Division ) to the following address:

Mellitah Oil & Gas Company (Oil Division)

Dahra Building-fifth floor - Green side

P.O. Box 346, Tripoli-Libya

The prequalification submission Date not later than Wednesday 20/06/2018

Or Soft Copy should be submitted to the following email address:-

Pre-Qualification ( [email protected])

Important Notes:

1. The pre qualifications' request is not an invitation to tender. Company is neither committed nor obligated to undertake the work described above or to issue any call for tender or to include any respondent to this invitation on the final Bidders List or to award any form of contract.

2. The Invitation to Tender (ITT) and full ITT Package will only be issued to qualified companies that have been pre-qualified.

3. Company will not be responsible for what's ever costs incurred for preparation and submission presented in response to this notice.

4. Company shall deal only with authorized officers of the bidding companies and not through individuals or agents