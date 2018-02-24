Log in
NOC National Oil : National Oil Corporation Declares Force Majeure on El-Feel Field

02/24/2018 | 12:51pm CET

The National Oil Corporation announces a state of force majeure on El-Feel field, which is operated by Mellitah Oil & Gas Co. The state of force majeure started on Friday February 23, 2018. The NOC also announces the Shutdown of the field and the evacuation of its employees, after the deterioration of the security situation as members of Fazzan group from the Petroleum Facility guards threatened the workers, entered the administrative offices in the field, and tampered with official papers of the field administration and firing in the air.

'The safety and security of workers is a priority for the NOC and is more important than oil production,' said Engineer Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, adding that 'the PFG operates under to the Ministry of Defence, which is the competent authority to meet their demands and the NOC has nothing to do with that. The NOC supplies the PFG members in the field with fuel and supplies but cannot supply hundreds of those who claim to be members of the PFG in areas far and away from the scope of the oil sector operations.' Those member have nothing to do with the oil sector especially because their numbers are constantly growing.

Mr. Mustafa Sanalla, called on the authorities which supervise the PFG, to reach a quick solution to the actions of some individuals and for the need to reorganize the PFG to be an effective body in the protection of oil facilities.

He also added that the NOC will pursue by all available legal means all those who threaten its workers.

Mr. Sanalla confirmed that the NOC is in contact with all the social leaders of Tabu tribe to find a solution for the return of calm to the field and resume operations as soon as possible.

24 Feb 2018

Tripoli

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 24 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2018 11:51:01 UTC.

