Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

NOC National Oil : Oil and Gas Sector Employees honor the Chairman of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2017 | 04:24pm CET

The Union of the Oil and gas Sector and the General Trade Union of the National Oil Corporation on behalf of the employees and workers of the oil and gas sector in Libya expressed their pride and privilege for Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, receiving Best Executive Office Prize of 2017 from Petroleum Economist which Eng. Sanalla dedicated it to all the employees of the sector.

This came during a meeting held on Thursday 21/12/2017 between the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Kamal Alhimali Member of Committee on Freedom of Association at Arab Labour Organization and Mr. Khaled Gitoun Head of NOC Trade Union in addition to representatives of the General Union of Oil and Gas Sector in Libya who delivered a speech on behalf of Mr. Saad Dinar Chairman of the Union.

The attendees commended the great role of NOC Board of Directors in managing the oil and gas sector under the difficult circumstances that the sector went through in the last period as despite of the financial and security difficulties the Board of Directors succeeded in increasing production rates and continued providing services to the sectors employees.

For his part, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla asserted that the employees of the sector have always been the backbone of the Corporation and that he has been paying personal attention to follow up their issues, working on solving them to the extent of the available resources and visiting the employees in their places of work to check on them and examine the work process on the ground.

He also affirmed that NOC was working hard to improve the working conditions of the employees in 2018 Budget in conjunction with the improvement of the financial position of the State.

Moreover, NOC currently studies the creation of new electronic platforms to communicate with its employees during the first quarter of 2018. They will be effective tools to convey the complaints and suggestions of the employees and to take the necessary actions according to such feedback within a specific period. The purposes of these online platforms are to listen to the comments and criticisms of every employee in a constructive manner. They will also help the employees suggest solutions and discuss issues related to work which will give NOC Management the opportunity to discover talented young professionals in a practical way and working on adopting and training them to be the future leaders of the sector.

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 27 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2017 15:24:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54p NDFB NORTH DAKOTA FARM BUREAU : Cold enough for ya?
03:54p CITY OF ARLINGTON TX : Recycle Your Christmas Tree in Arlington Through January 11, 2018
03:54p WFTU WORLD FEDERATION OF TRADE UNIONS : statement on the collapse of the coal mine in Afghanistan
03:34pDJMexico Chalks Up $399 Million November Trade Surplus
03:34pDJConsumer Confidence Falls in December After Hitting 17-Year High Last Month
03:24p UK North Sea Forties oil pipeline pumps at half capacity - source
03:24p NOC NATIONAL OIL : Oil and Gas Sector Employees honor the Chairman of the Board
03:20p GE to keep Rochester plant open
03:20p GE to keep Rochester plant open
03:19p RGA &NDASH; REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS ASSOCIATION : Connecticut Loses 3500 Jobs In November As Dem Gov Candidates Double-Down On Malloy’s Failed Policies
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANGLO AMERICAN : FTSE lifted by commodities while takeover approach boosts IWG
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : Geely to Acquire Cevian Capital's Stake in Volvo AB
3DAIMLER : SUCCESSFUL YEAR FOR DAIMLER TRUCKS: unit sales in 2017 significantly higher than in previous year; e..
4CHIYODA CORP : CHIYODA : New Organization Structure effective from 1 April 2018
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea prosecutors seek 12 years jail for Samsung heir..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.