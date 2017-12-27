NOC National Oil : Oil and Gas Sector Employees honor the Chairman of the Board

The Union of the Oil and gas Sector and the General Trade Union of the National Oil Corporation on behalf of the employees and workers of the oil and gas sector in Libya expressed their pride and privilege for Eng. Mustafa Sanalla, Chairman of the Board of Directors, receiving Best Executive Office Prize of 2017 from Petroleum Economist which Eng. Sanalla dedicated it to all the employees of the sector.

This came during a meeting held on Thursday 21/12/2017 between the Chairman of the Board and Mr. Kamal Alhimali Member of Committee on Freedom of Association at Arab Labour Organization and Mr. Khaled Gitoun Head of NOC Trade Union in addition to representatives of the General Union of Oil and Gas Sector in Libya who delivered a speech on behalf of Mr. Saad Dinar Chairman of the Union.

The attendees commended the great role of NOC Board of Directors in managing the oil and gas sector under the difficult circumstances that the sector went through in the last period as despite of the financial and security difficulties the Board of Directors succeeded in increasing production rates and continued providing services to the sectors employees.

For his part, Eng. Mustafa Sanalla asserted that the employees of the sector have always been the backbone of the Corporation and that he has been paying personal attention to follow up their issues, working on solving them to the extent of the available resources and visiting the employees in their places of work to check on them and examine the work process on the ground.

He also affirmed that NOC was working hard to improve the working conditions of the employees in 2018 Budget in conjunction with the improvement of the financial position of the State.

Moreover, NOC currently studies the creation of new electronic platforms to communicate with its employees during the first quarter of 2018. They will be effective tools to convey the complaints and suggestions of the employees and to take the necessary actions according to such feedback within a specific period. The purposes of these online platforms are to listen to the comments and criticisms of every employee in a constructive manner. They will also help the employees suggest solutions and discuss issues related to work which will give NOC Management the opportunity to discover talented young professionals in a practical way and working on adopting and training them to be the future leaders of the sector.