NOC National Oil : Resuming operations at the Gas Plant in Abu Attifel Field

12/31/2017 | 11:14pm CET

The Gas Plant at Abu-Attifel Field returned to work normally on 27 December 2017 after the completion of the maintenance.

Thanks to the extraordinary efforts made by the libyan employees and technicians of Mellita Oil & Gas Company and Zueitina Oil Company.

The entire natural gas produced from Abu-Attifel Field will be processed through this plant then it will be pumped as dry gas to '103 A' field operated by Zueitina Oil Company where part of it (40 to 60 MMSCFPD) will be pumped to the coastal network through Al Sahel Field- operated by Sirte Oil & Gas Production and Processing Company- for supplying the the required fuel to the power generation plant(s).

This quantity of gas will improve the efficiency of the power generation plants, supplements the expensive liquid fuel and save the county's budget.

During the next few days, operations of the Gas Plant in Zueitina Port will be resumed after completing the full maintenance works and it will be ready to receive the produced quantities of condensate from Mellita Oil & Gas Company.

On this occasion, NOC Chairman and Board of Directors extends its congratulations and thanks to the employees and technicians in these companies for their great efforts in operating these fields, plants and ports under such abnormal circumstances and for their devotion and commitment to serve their nation.

NOC - National Oil Corporation published this content on 31 December 2017 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2017 22:14:04 UTC.

