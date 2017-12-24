NOC National Oil : discusses with Representatives of Oracle and Microsoft ways to develop cooperation

Within NOC's interest in updating its administrative, financial and applied software programs commensurate with the work of NOC and its subsidiaries, drawing on the expertise and competencies of major companies specialized in this field, Member of the Board for Manufacturing, Planning and IT Mr. Jadalla Alaokali held several meetings and discussion sessions with the Regional Managers of Oracle and Microsoft corporations during his stay in Cairo from 17 to 20 December 2017. The specialists from these two corporations delivered technical presentations which showed their capabilities and facilities in these fields in accordance with the latest technologies and expressed their willingness and commitment to cooperate with NOC and its subsidiaries.

Mr. Mohamed Al Basha General Manager of IT and Communications Department and Mr. Abdel Hakeem Alkmaili NOC Chairman Advisor for IT Affairs participated in these meetings as well.

It was agreed upon several points for developing a road map to upgrade the modus operandi and facilitate storing and transferring of data in all fields by applying modern and secured software programs like those used by international companies and corporations.