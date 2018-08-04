Log in
NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Restoration Robotics, Inc.; Upcoming Aug. 21 Deadline – HAIR

08/04/2018 | 01:19am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) pursuant and/or traceable to Restoration Robotics’ initial public offering (“IPO”) commenced on October 12, 2017 and closed on October 16, 2017. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Restoration Robotics investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Restoration Robotics class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1367.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] or  [email protected] for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION.  UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The complaint alleges that defendants negligently issued untrue statements of material facts in, and omitted required material facts from, the Offering Materials issued in connection with the IPO. As a result of the materially misleading Offering Materials, Restoration Robotics’ stock price was artificially inflated. Since the IPO, Restoration Robotics’ stock price has plummeted over 50% from its IPO price of $7.00 per share.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 21, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1367.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim or Zachary Halper of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at [email protected] or [email protected].

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

-------------------------------

Contact Information:
      Laurence Rosen, Esq.
      Phillip Kim, Esq.
      Zachary Halper, Esq.
      The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
      275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
      New York, NY  10016
      Tel: (212) 686-1060
      Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
      Fax: (212) 202-3827
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      [email protected]
      www.rosenlegal.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
