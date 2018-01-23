NOXXON Issues Fourth Tranche Of ODIRNANE Bonds

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth
Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer
treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced
today that it has issued the fourth tranche of the ODIRNANE bonds
(undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for
existing shares and/or redeemable in cash, the “Notes”, with BSA share
warrants, the “Warrants” attached).
The investor, YA II PN, Ltd., has received 50 Notes with a nominal value
of €10,000 each and 75,187 Warrants attached whose exercise price is
€6.65 each.
NOXXON maintains an updated summary table of ODIRNANE tranches issued as
well as the status of issued bonds and warrants in the investors’
section of its website www.noxxon.com.
Assuming immediate conversion of this tranche of convertible Notes into
ordinary shares and a price of €5.55 per share, dilution for the
existing shareholders pursuant to the conversion of this tranche of
convertible Notes into ordinary shares would be approximately 4.10%
assuming the issuance of 98,039 ordinary shares. More details can be
found in Section 7 of the prospectus approved on July 10, 2017 available
on the company’s website www.noxxon.com.
About NOXXON
NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the cancer immunity cycle by
breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and
exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the
tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with
other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune
system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive
clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will
deliver top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in
metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. Further
information can be found at: www.noxxon.com
Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms
referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of
such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described
as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this
communication regarding planned or future results of business segments,
financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other
financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such
forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events
and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for
updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on
the day of publication
