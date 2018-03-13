NOXXON Renegotiates ODIRNANE BSA Financing Agreement to Remove Unilateral Option for Investor to Subscribe for Tranches and to Cancel Existing Warrants

Regulatory News:
NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX)(Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX),
the “Company”, a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer
treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced
today that it has renegotiated and signed an amendment to its financing
agreement with YA II PN, LTD (the “Investor”) regarding the ODIRNANE
bonds (undated bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for
existing shares and/or redeemable in cash, the "Notes", with share
warrants, the “Warrants” attached).
The updated agreement modifies the existing financing agreement which
was originally signed on May 01, 2017, as described in the corresponding
press release dated May 02, 2017.
The main amendments are as follows:
-
The ability by the Investor to subscribe for subsequent tranches at
its sole discretion is suspended over the next 6 months and shall be
definitively cancelled provided that the Company raises at least €5.0m
in equity financing;
-
The Company shall issue a tranche of 100 new Notes representing an
aggregate nominal amount of €1.0m without any Warrants attached;
-
All outstanding Warrants issued to the Investor prior to the signing
date of the amendment are cancelled;
-
The Investor subscribes for the issuance of 167,622 new shares of the
Company for a total issuance price of €1.0m at €5.9658 per share,
which is the volume weighted average price of March 12, 2018;
-
In consideration for the amendments outlined above, an amount of €1.0m
in cash is to be paid by the Company to the Investor; payment will be
paid up by means of set-off against the total issuance price for the
new shares.
“These changes should give investors a much clearer view on the
potential future effects of the ODIRNANE BSA financing instrument, which
we have used to finance the conduct of the collaboration trial with
Merck in solid tumors,” said Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.
NOXXON maintains an updated summary table of ODIRNANE tranches issued as
well as the status of issued Notes and Warrants in the investors’
section of its website www.noxxon.com.
Assuming immediate conversion of the outstanding 275 Notes (including
the upcoming tranche of €1.0m) into ordinary shares at a price of €5.97
per share, dilution for the existing shareholders pursuant to the
conversion of this tranche of convertible Notes into ordinary shares
would be approximately 17.61% assuming the issuance of 500,910 ordinary
shares. More details can be found in Section 7 of the prospectus
approved on July 10, 2017 available on the company’s website www.noxxon.com.
About NOXXON
NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the cancer immunity cycle by
breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and
exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the
tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with
other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune
system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive
clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will
deliver top-line data from a Keytruda® combination trial in
metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. Further
information can be found at: www.noxxon.com
Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme
Corp.
Disclaimer
Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms
referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of
such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described
as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this
communication regarding planned or future results of business segments,
financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other
financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements.
The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such
forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events
and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for
updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on
the day of publication.
