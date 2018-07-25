NPA National Petroleum Authority : SUSPENDS BDCs/OMCs FOR TAX EVASION

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) wishes to inform the General Public that the following Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs) have been suspended for periods of between one month and three months, effective 18th July 2018, for their involvement in activities that led to loss of tax revenue to the Government of Ghana.
As a result of this, the listed companies are to desist from engaging in the sale, supply, transportation, discharge and receipt of petroleum products for the duration of their suspension.
CATEGORY I (ONE MONTH SUSPENSION)
NAME OF COMPANY
Union oil Ghana Limited
Agapet Limited
Excel Oil Company Limited
Misyl Energy Company Limited
Globex Energy Company Limited
CATEGORY II (THREE MONTHS SUSPENSION)
Petro Afrique Company Limited
Life Petroleum Company Limited
Unique Company Limited
The public is therefore advised to desist from doing business with or report any infringement on the part of the listed companies to the NPA via the TOLL FREE LINES 080012300 0545006111 0545006112
Signed
Corporate Affairs Division
