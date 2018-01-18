NPPA Nebraska Pork Producers Association : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K

Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K
Originally posted by Nebraska Farm Bureau
Presented by Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation
Racers, their families, and the general public are invited to participate in this fun Agriculture Matters 5K and 10K! Proceeds from this race will enable the Foundation to reach thousands of Nebraska youth during the school year through Agriculture in the Classroom, the Ag Pen Pal Program, and scholarships.
Race Details
Saturday, February 10, 2018
Race day registration and packet pickup begin at 8 a.m. Both race distances start at 9 a.m. Races start and end at the Rec Center.
Registration
5k: $25
10k: $25
NPPA - Nebraska Pork Producers Association Inc. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:09:17 UTC.