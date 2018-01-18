Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

NPPA Nebraska Pork Producers Association : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:09pm CET

Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K

Originally posted by Nebraska Farm Bureau

Presented by Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

Racers, their families, and the general public are invited to participate in this fun Agriculture Matters 5K and 10K! Proceeds from this race will enable the Foundation to reach thousands of Nebraska youth during the school year through Agriculture in the Classroom, the Ag Pen Pal Program, and scholarships.

Race Details

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Race day registration and packet pickup begin at 8 a.m. Both race distances start at 9 a.m. Races start and end at the Rec Center.

Registration

5k: $25

10k: $25

NPPA - Nebraska Pork Producers Association Inc. published this content on 18 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2018 18:09:17 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33p Short-Term Spending Bill Meets More Resistance
07:23p MONTREAL ROUND OF NAFTA TALKS EXTENDED UNTIL JAN. 29 : sources
07:23p Morgan Stanley tops estimates on underwriting, wealth management
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:14p API AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : New API study Millennials are major players in the oil and natural gas workforce
07:11p U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown
07:10p Cold weather chills U.S. homebuilding; jobless claims at 45-year low
07:09p SOUTH DAKOTA FARMERS UNION : Calls USDA Report on Agriculture and Prosperity a Missed Opportunity
07:09p NOTES : Tight one likely on tap with Bears
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Emirates signs agreement for up ...
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
3APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
4MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Supports New G-Class with World-Class Co..
5COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE : CIB-Egypt is recognized for 2..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.