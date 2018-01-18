NPPA Nebraska Pork Producers Association : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K

Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K

Originally posted by Nebraska Farm Bureau

Presented by Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation

Racers, their families, and the general public are invited to participate in this fun Agriculture Matters 5K and 10K! Proceeds from this race will enable the Foundation to reach thousands of Nebraska youth during the school year through Agriculture in the Classroom, the Ag Pen Pal Program, and scholarships.

Race Details

Saturday, February 10, 2018

Race day registration and packet pickup begin at 8 a.m. Both race distances start at 9 a.m. Races start and end at the Rec Center.

Registration

5k: $25

10k: $25