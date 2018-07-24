NPS National Park Service : 2018 Fire Restrictions Established at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

July 24, 2018Denise Bausch, 509-754-7830

In accordance with 36 CFR §1.5(a) (1), Superintendent Dan Foster has established a fire closure effective 12:01 am on July 26, 2018. This includes, but is not limited to campfires in all undeveloped park-managed lands including all exposed lakebed as well as charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles, and propane campfires.

Campfires in park-provided fire rings and barbeque boxes, self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed at this time.

As a reminder, the use or possession of fireworks is prohibited at all times in the recreation area.

The threat of wildfires from escaped outdoor burning is highest during the hot and dry days of summer. Wildfires are serious threats to public safety, adjoining property and wildlife habitat.

For further information go to www.nps.gov/laro.

