NPS National Park Service : Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Ariz. has issued an excessive heat warning for the surrounding area, including Grand Canyon National Park at Phantom Ranch and Indian Gardens. This warning will be in effect from Monday, July 23 to Wednesday, July 25 at 8 p.m.

Areas near the Colorado River in the canyon will be at a high of 113 degrees Fahrenheit with the lows between 75-82 degrees Fahrenheit.

Grand Canyon National Park encourages its visitors to take proper precautions at the canyon.

Don't force fluids. Drink when you are thirsty. Rest and eat often.

Plan your day so you are not hiking between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Take a break near shade and water to avoid the worst heat of day.

Whenever you are near water, make sure that you wet, or soak, yourself down.

Be aware of heat related illnesses and the immediate steps to take. Heat exhaustion: nausea, vomiting, headache, and cramps; move to shade for 30-45 minutes, drink water with electrolytes, eat high-energy foods (with fats and sugars) and cool the body by getting wet. Heatstroke: weak and rapid pulse, high core body temperature, confusion, unconsciousness, seizures; must be cooled immediately, continuously pour water on head and torso (immerse in cold water if possible), fan to create an evaporative cooling effect, move the victim to shade and remove excess clothing. The victim needs evacuation to a hospital. Someone should go for help while attempts to cool the victim continue. Hyponatremia: nausea, vomiting, altered mental states, and confusion. This can occur when there is an imbalance of food and water in the body. The victim may appear intoxicated and in extreme cases seizures may occur; have the victim eat salty foods, slowly drink sports drinks with electrolytes, and rest in the shade. If mental alertness decreases, seek immediate help.



