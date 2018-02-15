Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NRCC National Republican Congressional Committee : Chairman Steve Stivers’ Statement on Congressman Cramer’s Announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 11:21pm CET

NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers released the following statement regarding ND-AL Congressman Kevin Cramer's announcement that he will run for U.S. Senate:

'Kevin Cramer has always put the people of North Dakota first. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and out-of-touch Democrats, Congressman Cramer understands the middle-class bonuses and pay raises resulting from tax reform aren't crumbs - they're making a real difference in families' lives,' said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers.

'We're proud to see Congressman Cramer answer the call to service by running for Senate, and we look forward to welcoming his Republican replacement in Congress next year.'

NRCC - National Republican Congressional Committee published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 22:20:04 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:01aNJ SENATE DEMOCRATS : Smith Bill Establishing Clean Vehicle Task Force Advances
PU
02/15ORRICK HERRINGTON & SUTCLIFFE LLP : Ranks #1 in Europe, #5 Globally for Venture Capital, According to Pitchbook
PU
02/15Canada regulator allows additional Kinder Morgan pipeline construction
RE
02/15JOHN HOEVEN : Hoeven Announces $700,000 in DOE Funding for Energy & Environmental Research Center at UND to Develop Allam Cycle
PU
02/15TEUCRIUM&RSQUO;S GILBERTIE : Grains in a Portfolio
PU
02/15RICHARD HUDSON : Hudson Joins Bipartisan Effort to Prevent Opioid Abuse
PU
02/15INA ILLINOIS NURSES ASSOCIATION : Nursing Tidbits - February 2018 Edition
PU
02/15Amazon to pay $1.2 million in settlement over pesticide sales, U.S. says
RE
02/15Amazon to pay $1.2 million in settlement over pesticide sales, U.S. says
RE
02/15Amazon to pay $1.2 million in settlement over pesticide sales, U.S. says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC. : BALLARD POWER : to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francis..
2WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD : WHITEHAVEN COAL : Changes to Board of Directors
3WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : WEYERHAEUSER : to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture ..
4SOTHEBYS : OPENING TOMORROW @ S|2: Bice Lazzari and Alfredo Volpi
5ALLETE INC : ALLETE : reports solid 2017, cost-cutting for 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.