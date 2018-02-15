NRCC National Republican Congressional Committee : Chairman Steve Stivers’ Statement on Congressman Cramer’s Announcement

NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers released the following statement regarding ND-AL Congressman Kevin Cramer's announcement that he will run for U.S. Senate:

'Kevin Cramer has always put the people of North Dakota first. Unlike Nancy Pelosi and out-of-touch Democrats, Congressman Cramer understands the middle-class bonuses and pay raises resulting from tax reform aren't crumbs - they're making a real difference in families' lives,' said NRCC Chairman Steve Stivers.

'We're proud to see Congressman Cramer answer the call to service by running for Senate, and we look forward to welcoming his Republican replacement in Congress next year.'