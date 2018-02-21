Log in
NSW Local Land Services : Grazing management for the Monaro

02/21/2018 | 12:16am CET

21 February 2018

The opportunity for Monaro land managers to participate in the highly regarded PROGRAZE® course is here.

South East Local Land Services is establishing a PROGRAZE® group for the Monaro region, with the first session to commence on Friday, 23 March.

Senior Agricultural Advisor, Jo Powells said the course is designed to help producers develop skills in pasture and animal assessment and then use these skills to improve the productivity and sustainability of their grazing systems.

'PROGRAZE® is presented over a series of eight half-day workshops that are usually held four to six weeks apart across a 12 month period to capture the seasonal variations in pasture and animal production,' Jo said.

'The course uses a hands-on learning approach with the workshops conducted on group members' farms with a strong in-paddock approach.'

Participants will be assisted to develop their skills in:

  • visual pasture assessment for pasture quality and quantity
  • understanding how pasture quality and quantity impact on animal production
  • assessing livestock fat scores
  • using pasture and livestock assessments to match pastures to livestock requirements
  • using grazing management to improve the productivity and sustainability of pastures
  • using fodder budgeting to make the best use of pastures and fodder crops
  • using pasture assessment to make supplementary feeding decisions
  • using grazing management to help control worms.

The course is suitable for all producers - new land managers with only small livestock numbers, through to long term graziers managing multiple livestock ventures.

Past PROGRAZE® participants have indicated that participation in the course had already resulted in, or would result in, improved financial returns and improved productivity and stability of pastures on their farm.

PROGRAZE® is subsidised by South East Local Land Services through the Australian Government's National Landcare Program. The cost of the course is $400 per farm business.

Contact Jo Powells on (02) 6452 1455 or email [email protected] to register your interest and take advantage of this great opportunity.

ENDS

Media contact: Jo Powells, 0429 785 986, South East Local Land Services senior agriculture advisor

NSW Local Land Services published this content on 21 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 23:15:06 UTC.

