NSW Local Land Services : Joint operation uncovers breach of cattle permit and firearm - Operation roadside

25 July 2018

A joint operation has been conducted by Local Land Services (LLS) and NSW Police Force to investigate compliance breaches on Travelling Stock Reserves (TSR) in the Riverina region.

Operation Roadside was initiated by Riverina Local Land Services with assistance from the NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team, to investigate concerns from local landholders relating to the movement of cattle.

An audit was carried out on a Travelling Stock Reserve (TSR) near Tallimba yesterday (Tuesday 24 July 2018), about 40 kilometres southwest of West Wyalong, which uncovered multiple compliance issues.

During the operation, officers located an unauthorised firearm and ammunition and almost 1000 cattle, which is a breach of their permit for 396 head.

Police are also investigating two incidents of alleged animal cruelty.

Inquiries are continuing.

Riverina Local Land Services General Manager Rob Kelly said the severity of the reports prompted a response of this scale.

'The permit holder was sent an official warning letter in May detailing the reported non-compliance which included cattle being left behind, stock not being locked up appropriately at night and no signage to warn approaching vehicles that there are cattle on the road,' Mr Kelly said.

'We had intel that the mob was larger than permitted but to have found an additional 600 stock is appalling. This type of behaviour is a very serious offence as it impinges on our customer's rights to use the TSRs.'

The NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team attended the audit to assist in the mustering, scanning and assessment of almost 1000 cattle.

NSW Police State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Inspector Cameron Whiteside said rural crimes are serious offences and it's important for the community to work with police.

'This operation is just one example of how officers, working together with landholders and local agencies can achieve results.

'I strongly encourage the community to continue raising their concerns with police, so we can proactively target those that choose to threaten the safety and livelihood of others.'

Media contact: Simone Norrie - Riverina Local Land Services - 0419 648 813

Media contact: Police Media Unit - 02 8263 6100