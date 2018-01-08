Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

NSW Local Land Services : Landholders in the Western region urged to play it safe with their livestock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2018 | 04:54am CET

08 January 2018

Western Local Land Services District Veterinarians are calling for landholders to be mindful of the impacts of the heat on their livestock with another week of high temperatures forecast.

During the first six weeks of summer, there have already been a number of heatwaves with maximum temperatures exceeding 40 degrees and minimum temperatures remaining around 30 degrees.

During these weather events, livestock producers are reminded there are a number of management practices that should be followed.

These include handling stock in the coolest parts of the day, such as early morning or in the evening, and ensuring stock have access to sufficient amounts of good quality drinking water.

In addition to these measures, Western Local Land Services District Veterinarian, Felicity Wills said landholders need to consider the impacts of humidity and access to water points during the warmest times of the year.

'If the temperature is 35 degrees and the relative humidity is at 10 per cent, the apparent temperature of a sheep may be 32 degrees whereas if the relative humidity is at 50 per cent, the apparent temperature could increase to 41 degrees,' Ms Wills said.

'At this temperature, there will be damage to body tissues and an extreme danger of heat stress.

'When considering access to water, stock need access to good quality water. If water in dams and rivers is low, stock will wade through shallow water which fouls the water and increases the chances of stock bogging.

'If the water is dirty, stock may reject it so landholders need to consider fencing watering points and pumping water through troughs.'

Landholders with any animal health questions regarding heat should contact a Western Local Land Services District Veterinarian:

  • Charlotte Cavanagh, Bourke, 0429 773 021
  • Hannah Williams, Balranald, 0439 830 280
  • Felicity Wills, Broken Hill, 0409 858 901.

Further information on water requirements for sheep and cattle can be found on the NSW Department of Primary Industries website.
Media contact: Charlie Whiteley, Western Local Land Services, 0428 679 974.

NSW Local Land Services published this content on 08 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2018 03:54:07 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
05:16a NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
04:55a Oil prices edge up on lower U.S. rig count, but below recent highs
04:54a NSW LOCAL LAND SERVICES : Landholders in the Western region urged to play it safe with their livestock
04:13a Vietnam starts high-profile trial over oil firm losses
03:54a AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Resources and energy exports setting records
03:43a Asia stocks advance toward historic highs, U.S. earnings test
03:42a Asia stocks advance toward historic highs, U.S. earnings test
03:29a SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION OF REPUBLIC OF : New Year Message to SRA Employees
03:29a PREMIER OF VICTORIA : Major Traffic Impacts As Hoddle Street Is Shutdown
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELGENE CORPORATION : CELGENE : To Buy Impact Biomedicines
2SINGAPORE PRESS HOLDINGS LIMITED : SINGAPORE PRESS : 96.3好FM – SINGAPORE’S ALL NEW CHINESE ..
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSE's clearing house LCH reports record volumes in 2017
4BEAT HOLDINGS LTD : BEAT : World leaders visiting China's Terracotta Warriors over the past 15 years
5WAL-MART STORES : WAL MART STORES : Vietnam Veterans, Walmart work to support veterans in Doña Ana County
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.