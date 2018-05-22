NTT Urban Development: R&I Affirms A+/a-1, Stable

May 22, 2018

R&I Affirms A+/a-1, Stable: NTT Urban Development Corp.

Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) has announced the following:

ISSUER:

NTT Urban Development Corp.

Issuer Rating: A+, Affirmed Rating Outlook: Stable

Commercial Paper: a-1, AffirmedRATIONALE:

NTT Urban Development Corp. is a real estate company in which Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) has 67.3% voting rights. The rating is based on the evaluation of NTT Urban Development's own earnings and financial bases and also factors in, to a certain extent, tangible and intangible assistance the company may receive from the NTT Group.

Thanks to in-kind contributions from the NTT Group in the past, NTT Urban Development has dozens of buildings for lease with low book value in prime locations of major cities nationwide, including large office buildings in the Otemachi district of Tokyo. Partly underpinned by the customer base consisting primarily of the NTT Group, the earnings base for building leases is robust. R&I is yet to consider condominium sales as a source of stable earnings, but risks associated with the business are contained. The debt-equity structure that takes into account unrealized gains from real estate is commensurate with the rating. Due to a series of large investments, the balance between debt and cash flow is not as good as the rating suggests, even though the disposal of non-core assets has been executed. Reining in outstanding debt remains an issue to be addressed.

The primary rating methodologies applied to this rating are provided at "R&I's Basic Methodology for Corporate Credit Ratings", "Real Estate" and "R&I's Analytical Approach to Parent and Subsidiary Companies". The methodologies are available at the web site listed below, together with other rating methodologies that are taken into consideration when assigning the rating.

https://www.r-i.co.jp/en/rating/about/rating_method.html

R&I RATINGS:

ISSUER: NTT Urban Development Corp. (Sec. Code: 8933) Issuer Rating RATING: A+, Affirmed RATING OUTLOOK: Stable

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.9

Issue Date Sep 17, 2009

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2019

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

■Contact : Sales and Marketing Division, Customer Service Dept. ■Media Contact : Corporate Planning Division (Public Relations)TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7471 E-mail.[email protected]TEL.+81-(0)3-6273-7273

Rating and Investment Information, Inc.

TERRACE SQUARE, 3-22 Kanda Nishikicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0054, Japanhttps://www.r-i.co.jp

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.10

Issue Date Oct 29, 2010

Maturity Date Sep 18, 2020

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.11

Issue Date Oct 28, 2011

Maturity Date Sep 17, 2021

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.12

Issue Date Oct 28, 2011

Maturity Date Sep 19, 2031

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 5,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.13

Issue Date Oct 26, 2012

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2022

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.14

Issue Date Oct 31, 2013

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2023

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.15

Issue Date Oct 31, 2013

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2028

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 5,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.16

Issue Date Oct 31, 2014

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2019

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 10,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.17

Issue Date Oct 31, 2014

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2024

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 15,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Unsec. Str. Bonds No.18

Issue Date Oct 31, 2014

Maturity Date Sep 20, 2029

Issue Amount (mn)

JPY 5,000

RATING:

A+, Affirmed

Commercial Paper

ISSUE LIMIT (mn): SUPPORT: RATING:

JPY 50,000

Unsecured a-1, Affirmed

