NYLPI New York Lawyers for Public Interest I : Years-Long Advocacy Leads to Passage of Waste Equity Bill

This past week, after years of advocacy on behalf of overburdened communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, NYLPI saw the passage of its Waste Equity Bill, Intro 157-C. Director of Organizing and Strategic Research Justin Wood and Senior Staff Attorney Melissa Iachan led NYLPI's legislative advocacy on this bill over the past several years.

The bill will help ensure that low-income neighborhoods are not unfairly targeted by waste-transfer businesses. An historical overabundance of waste hauling in these communities has led to dangerous truck traffic, abysmal air quality, disproportionately high asthma rates, and noise pollution.

