Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NYLPI New York Lawyers for Public Interest I : Years-Long Advocacy Leads to Passage of Waste Equity Bill

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 06:44pm CEST

This past week, after years of advocacy on behalf of overburdened communities in Brooklyn, Queens, and the Bronx, NYLPI saw the passage of its Waste Equity Bill, Intro 157-C. Director of Organizing and Strategic Research Justin Wood and Senior Staff Attorney Melissa Iachan led NYLPI's legislative advocacy on this bill over the past several years.

The bill will help ensure that low-income neighborhoods are not unfairly targeted by waste-transfer businesses. An historical overabundance of waste hauling in these communities has led to dangerous truck traffic, abysmal air quality, disproportionately high asthma rates, and noise pollution.

Read the coverage in Politico, Crain's, Bloomberg, New York Daily News, NY1 Noticias, Streetsblog, Gothamist, Queens Chronicle, Bklyner, Greenpoint Post, Labor Press, and the NRDC's website

Disclaimer

NYLPI - New York Lawyers for the Public Interest Inc. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 16:43:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:09pIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Peeling price of potatoes doubled this week
PU
07:04pOil gains as U.S. crude stocks fall to lowest in over 3 years
RE
07:04pOUTRIGHT ACTION INTERNATIONAL : Gay Games Marathon Runner To Raise Funds to Support International LGBT Rights
PU
06:58pGerman government sees Greek debt relief costing 34 billion euros - newspaper
RE
06:54pAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : and IFAD collaborate to help Mozambique build knowledge on climate finance and Natural Capital
PU
06:54pMORTGAGE BANKERS ASSOCIATION : Application Activity and Rates Nearly Flat in Latest MBA Weekly Survey
PU
06:50pWTO chief sees trade war ending in political talks
RE
06:49pCLAIRE MCCASKILL : McCaskill, Blunt, Hartzler, Smith Work to Ensure Access to Affordable Energy for Fort Leonard Wood, Local Communities
PU
06:44pNYLPI NEW YORK LAWYERS FOR PUBLIC INTEREST I : Years-Long Advocacy Leads to Passage of Waste Equity Bill
PU
06:39pU S HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES COMMITTEE ON AGRICUL : House Agriculture Committee Reviews CFTC Agenda
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : GSK bets $300 million on genetics as CEO plays down break-up talk
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : 2nd Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.