Nano Financial Holdings to Acquire Commercial Bank in Southern California

Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Nano” or the “Company”) and Commerce
Bank of Temecula Valley (“CKTM”) today announced the signing of a
definitive agreement and plan of merger (the “Agreement”) whereby Nano
will acquire all the outstanding shares of CKTM. Under the terms of the
agreement, CKTM shareholders will have the right to receive $14.41 per
share in cash or stock of Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. for a total deal
value of approximately $23.3 million. The shareholders of Commerce Bank
of Temecula Valley will be exchanging at least 25% of its shares for
shares in Nano with a maximum of 49% of the consideration coming in the
form of stock. The offer to purchase received unanimous approval from
Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley’s board of directors. The closing of
the transaction is subject to shareholder and customary approvals.
This is the first acquisition by Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. In
addition, Nano also announced over $60 million in stock subscriptions
raised through a private placement to accredited investors. The offering
is subject to customary closing conditions, with the proceeds being used
to support the merger and future organic growth.
“Our team has built a significant following among middle market
companies, so we know we are on track to attract significant core
deposits and loans for CBTV,” noted Mark Rebal, CEO, who also co-founded
Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. this year with fellow co-founders, Anthony
Gressak, Chief Credit Officer and Mark Troncale, President. “We’ve come
together to create a new standard for premier business banking for
Southern California’s mid-market companies.”
“I believe we have found the right strategic partner with Nano Financial
Holdings, Inc. The management team has a track record of success in
serving Southern California’s business community,” stated Scott Andrews,
Chief Executive Officer of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley. “The merger
will have a positive impact on our staff and customers of the bank and
rewards our shareholders.”
“We believe this is one of the more significant initial capitalizations
of a bank holding company amongst middle market banks in California,”
said Alexander L. Cappello of Cappello Global, LLC and co-founder and
board member of Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. “Mark, Anthony and Mark
have built a solid reputation and loyal following as a proven team of
seasoned commercial bankers.”
Cappello Global, LLC acted as financial advisor to Nano Financial
Holdings, Inc. and is acting as placement agent for its capital raising
activities and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips served as legal counsel for
Nano in the private placement and acquisition. MJC Partners, LLC acted
as financial advisor to Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley in the
transaction and issued a fairness opinion and Breakwater Law Group
served as legal counsel.
About Nano Financial Holdings
Nano Financial Holdings, Inc. is an unlisted special purpose acquisition
company that was formed to acquire one or more commercial banks in
California. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Irvine,
California.
About Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley
Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley is an independent community bank
headquartered in Murrieta, California and was organized in 2007. More
information about Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley may be obtained at www.commercebanktv.com.
Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding
the proposed acquisition of CKTM, and the intent, belief or current
expectations of CKTM, its directors or its officers, are
"forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements are
subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks
related to the completion of the acquisition, shareholder approval,
local and national economy, the Bank's performance, loan performance,
interest rates, and regulatory matters.
