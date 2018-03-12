Nanocatalysts Markets 2016-2024: Focus on Refinery, Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Food Processing, Environmental & Others - Global Strategic Business Report 2018

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Nanocatalysts in US$ Million.
Further, the Global market is analyzed by the following End-Use Segments:
Refinery
Petrochemicals
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Food Processing
Environmental
Others
The report profiles 25 companies including many key and niche players such as:
BASF SE (Germany)
Clean Diesel Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Hyperion Catalysis International (USA)
Johnson Matthey (UK)
Mach I, Inc. (USA)
Nexceris (USA)
PQ Corporation (USA)
Zeolyst International (USA)
Umicore N.V. (Belgium)
Venator Materials PLC (UK)
W. R. Grace & Co. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW A Primer Nanotechnology A Curtain Raiser Nanoscience Breaking Conventional Size Barriers New Discoveries Bridge the Gap between Organic and Inorganic Materials A Peek into the World of Possibilities with Nanotechnology Nanotechnology Market Gathering Momentum Enabling Technologies Need of the Hour Nanotechnology in Catalysis A Prelude Expanding Applications of Nanocatalysts Outlook Refinery Largest End-Use Sector Assessing the Impact of Economic Upheavals on Nanocatalysts Market Nanocatalysts Market Fares Relatively Better Post Recession Competitive Scenario
2. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES Petroleum Refineries: The Traditional & the Largest Revenue Contributor Opportunity Indicator: Nanocatalyst Applications in Oil Refineries Cracking Catalysts Hydro-Desulfurization (HDS) Reformer Catalysts Heavy Oil Upgrading Coal Liquefaction Other Applications Production of Premium Gas Made Easy by Nanocatalysts Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Demand for Nanocatalysts in Refining Process Nanocatalysts to Refine Gasoline Production Process Zeolite The Most Popular Ingredient of Refinery Catalysts Environmental Applications: The Fastest Growing End-Use Segment Revolutionary Solutions Against Climate Change Stringent Emission Control Norms Drive Demand for Nano Enabled Emission Control Catalysts Opportunity Indicators Demand for Nanocatalyst Enabled-Catalytic Converters for Automobiles and Industrial Engine-Driven Applications Drive Nanocatalysts Market Automotive Catalytic Converters A Major Market for Nanocatalysts Opportunity Indicators for Nanocatalysts in Automotive Market: Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Country/Region Nanocatalysts to Gain Ground in Diesel Engine Emissions Remediation Advanced Lean-Burn Engine Emission Control Systems Diesel Based Fuel Additives Petroleum Industries Adopt Nanocatalysts for Emissions Control in Refining Units Focus on Reducing Emissions in Coal-Fired Power Plants Boosts Nanocatalysts Market Air Purification Systems Cleaning up Paper Mill Waste Stream Water Treatment: A Niche Application Area Nanocatalysts Exhibit High Efficiency in HOC Removal in Waste Water Treatment Nano-Size Titanium Dioxide Gains Popularity in Waste Water Treatment Demand from Chemicals Boost Nanocatalysts Market Key Application Areas in Chemical Processes Detergents Ethanol Production Agricultural Chemicals Production of Hydrogen Peroxide with Higher Selectivity to the Desired Product Demand from Pharmaceutical Industry Provides Traction Reduction in Wastage and Side-Products A Key Application Area Food Processing An Established Commercial Application Nanocatalysts as Food Enzymes in Processed Foods Market Nanocatalyst Applications in Energy Sector Nanocatalysts Eye Bigger Role in Conversion of Natural Gas into Quality Chemicals & Clean Fuels Opportunity Indicators Growing Acceptance of Nanocatalysts in Biomass to Biofuel Conversion Bodes Well for the Market Opportunity Indicators: Emphasis on Efficient Bio-Diesel Production to Boost Nanocatalyst Market Nanocatalysts Seek New Opportunities in Solar Cells Fuel Cells Entice Nanocatalysts Nanostructured Catalysts for Efficient Pem Fuel Cells Growing R&D in Fuel Cell Technology Expected to Provide Traction to the Nanocatalyst Market Additives for Fuel & Explosives Nanocatalyst Applications in Polymer Production Trend Towards Green Chemistry Drives Nano Catalysts Market High Demand for Bioplastics Drives Nanocatalyst Market Production of Green Ammonia Provides Traction High Demand for Carbon Nanotubes Nanocatalysts Enhance Petrochemical Reactions Gold as Nano Scale Catalysts Gathers Steam Strong R&D Efforts, New Product & Application Developments Spearhead Growth Bimetallic Nanocatalysts Gaining Popularity at the Expense of Monometallic NCs Advancements in Metrology Critical to the Efficiency of Nanocatalysts New Dual-Layered Nanocatalyst Tolerant to Carbon Monoxide Developed R&D Efforts Find Efficacy of Nickel Phosphide Nanocatalyst in Hydrogen Production Dow Chemicals Develops Highly Innovative Nano-Catalyst for Producing Bio-Plastics New Nanocatalyst for Purifying Wastewater from Pharmaceutical Industries Snapshot of Select US Players and their Product Innovations Over the Years Mach I Inc. CDTi Nanophase Technologies Corp. Quantumsphere Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW What is a Catalyst? Types of Catalysts Chemical Industry Catalysts Polymerization Catalysts Petroleum Refining Catalysts Environmental Catalysts The Need for Catalysts Catalysts Soon to be Replaced by Nanotechnology Upgrades Nanotechnology Nanotechnology Segments Nanomaterials and Their Impact on Health Nanoparticles Classification of Nanoparticles Production of Nanoparticles Measuring Nanoparticles Measurement of Mass Measurement of Surface Area Nanotechnology Applications Versatility of Nanotechnology Convergence of Nanotechnology with Catalysts Nanocatalysts Introduction and Definition Major End-Use Industries Performance of Nanocatalysts Thrives on Nanotechnology Properties of Nanocatalysts Diverse Physical Properties Innovative Application Techniques Increased Area of Action Nanocatalysts Brief History Nanocatalysts The Next Gen Catalysts Control Over Nanoparticle Size Control Over Nanoparticle Composition Control Over Nanoparticle Structure Nanoparticle Anchoring Types of Nanocatalysts Zeolites Sources of Zeolite Uses of Zeolites Domestic & Commercial Heating & Refrigeration Agriculture Detergents Gemstones Medical Construction Transition Metal Nanocatalysts Introduction Applications and Benefits Industrial Enzymes Transition Metal Oxides Metallocene Catalyst Carbon Nanotubes Types of Carbon Nanotubes Single-Walled Nanotubes Multi-Walled Nanotubes Fullerite Torus Properties of CNTs Strength Kinetic Property Electrical and Thermal Properties Structural Defects Production Methods of CNTs Arc Discharge Laser Ablation Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Benefits of CNTs Probable Future Applications of CNTs
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS Nanophase Technologies Launches CE-6950 Brookhaven National Laboratory Develops New Nanocatalyst to Power Hydrogen Production US and Chinese Researchers Introduce Platinum-Cobalt Nanocatalysts for Supporting Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis Penn State University Researchers Demonstrate New Nano- Catalyst to Potentially Enable Hydrogen Production Los Alamos National Laboratory Scientists Design New Cheaper Nano-Structured Carbon-Based Catalyst University of Michigan Research Team Develops Technique to Produce Propylene Oxide Using Copper Nanoparticles KIST Designs a New Metal Nanocatalyst for Recurrent Use
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY NexTech Materials Adopts New Name, Nexceris, LLC QuantumSphere Establishes Modern Manufacturing Facility Nanophase Secures Patent for C3 Metal Oxide Surface Treatment Technology Huntsman Takes Over Rockwood Holdings Performance Additives and Titanium Dioxide Businesses Clean Diesel Technologies to Relocate Corporate Headquarters Clean Diesel Technologies Bags New Patents from the USPTO Umicore to Build a New Catalysts Manufacturing Facility in Poland Johnson Matthey Acquires A123's Chinese Cathode Materials Manufacturing Facility Johnson Matthey Extends Metal Supply Agreement with Anglo American Platinum Clean Diesel Technologies Receives Patent Approval for ZPGM Catalyst Technology from USPTO Umicore Shokubai Japan Launches New Technical R&D Center in Japan EU Introduces SusFuelCat Research Project RUB's Researchers Collaborate with Seven Countries to Develop a Photocatalyst
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 25 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 26)