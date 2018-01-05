Log in
Nantucket County MA : Catastrophic Sewer Line Failure at Intersection of South Beach and Broad Streets

01/05/2018 | 05:44pm CET
Posted on: January 5, 2018

Catastrophic Sewer Line Failure at Intersection of South Beach and Broad Streets

On January 4, 2018 at 8:14 PM, the Town was notified of a sewer break at the intersection of S. Beach Street at Broad Street.

Upon inspection by the Sewer Department it was discovered that there is a catastrophic failure of the sewer force main on S. Beach Street. Discharge of untreated sewage into the harbor is ongoing at this time, however the sewer system is still functioning island-wide. The cause of this break is still undetermined.

Click HERE link to read full PRESS RELEASE.

Nantucket County, MA published this content on 05 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2018 16:44:09 UTC.

