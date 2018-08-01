Naropa University Joins the Arise Music Festival for the Second Year to Promote Global Awareness and Education

Boulder, CO, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naropa University in Boulder, CO has entered into a cooperative relationship with the Arise Music Festival, the massive, three-day outdoor music and lifestyle celebration held annually in Sunrise Ranch in Loveland. This year’s festival takes place from Friday, August 3 through Sunday, August 5, and tickets are still available for both single days and the entire weekend.

"Mobilize at Arise," a morning movement/dance presentation sponsored and hosted by Golden Bridge and Naropa University, will take place Saturday morning, August 4, at the 2018 Arise Festival.









Featuring more than 60 musical acts on seven live stages, yoga featuring nearly a dozen instructors offering sunrise and hourly sessions, art installations, activist meetups, and presentations and workshops throughout the weekend, the Arise Music Festival is celebrating its sixth year of activist and inspirational existence. With its musical diversity, commitment to sustainability and environmental concerns (including planting one tree for each ticket sold), and both personal and local awareness, the festival is a perfect match for Naropa University’s mission to encourage diversity, inclusion and contemplative education.

The musical lineup features world-renowned acts such as Thievery Corporation, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure, Pepper, Trevor Hall, and many, many more. Yoga instruction will be offered by accomplished experts such as Faith Hunter, Ashleigh Sargeant, Steph Schwartz, Rob Loud, R. R. Shakti, and others, while workshops will be presented by esteemed speakers and industry leaders like Brigitte Mars, Barbara Marx-Hubbard, and Phil Lewis.

This year, Naropa University is sponsoring “Mobilize at Arise,” a somatic movement workshop and morning wake up dance presented by Golden Bridge, on Saturday, August 4th from 9:45–10:45 a.m. Featuring Naropa alumni artists and activists Melissa Michaels and Ramon Parish (also a member of the Naropa faculty), the movement exercise will energize the Arise community and focus awareness on the moment of Arise.

“This morning moving journey is a ceremony of remembrance and ignition; responding to life’s questions: Where do you come from? Where are you going? What is your soul calling you to do with this precious life?” – from Golden Bridge

Naropa University is excited to be an active part of such a prestigious event that is so close in spirit to its own mission and hopes to be part of the event for many years to come.

####

About Naropa University: Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private, liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom traditions and traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.

About Golden Bridge: Through the arts of body, heart, and soul, the not-for-profit organization Golden Bridge supports individuals and communities as they repair and move into collaborative service and leadership. At the foundation of their programs are somatic, dance-based processes that educate people about how to renegotiate trauma and shock in the body; how to express oneself in radically authentic and life-serving ways; and how to access one’s vision, one’s will, and ultimately one’s capacity to practically develop and implement one’s creative work in the world.

Attachment

Kelly Watt Naropa University (303) 546-5285 [email protected]