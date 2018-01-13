Nat Geo WILD : Celebrates the Majesty of Our Planet This Earth Day with Special Musical Event Symphony for Our World

This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD embarks on a symphonic celebration of the
beauty of our planet in a new television event Symphony for Our World.
The hourlong special combines stunning National Geographic natural
history footage with an original symphony created by Emmy- and
BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, bringing viewers on a
breathtaking musical journey through some of the world’s most incredible
wildlife spectacles.
Symphony for Our World premieres commercial-free on Sunday, April
22, on Nat Geo WILD and will premiere globally in 140 countries. For
more information, visit www.natgeowild.com
or our press site www.natgeotvpressroom.com.
Driven by a five-part composition, Symphony for Our World pairs
artistry with science as it brings viewers from the depths of the sea,
up to the coastlines, onto land, through mountains and finally into the
sky. Each environment will be accompanied by a different chapter of the
composition, resulting in a powerful musical tribute to the beauty and
wonders of our wild world.
“This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD wants to remind people how awe inspiring
and magical life on Earth can be,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice
president and general manager of Nat Geo WILD. “By combining the
incredible talent of Bleeding Fingers’ composers with National
Geographic’s most breathtaking wildlife cinematography, we hope Symphony
for Our World will ignite our global audience’s passion for this
miracle of a planet we call home and move everyone to join us in
protecting it for generations to come.”
Russell Emanuel, Bleeding Fingers’ CEO and chief creative, said, “To
score a natural history project of this scale is always a privilege, but
to be given the opportunity to create a symphony that guides the
audience journey, rather than voiceover, is a rare challenge. This
together with the ecological urgency surrounding the issues facing our
planet is a responsibility that inspires our team to create an
exceptional and powerful musical narrative.”
To amplify this broadcast event, a 90-minute live orchestral performance
will be presented in concert venues around the world starting in
the spring 2018. An inaugural performance will be held at the Louise M.
Davies Symphony Hall on Earth Day, April 22. For performance dates and
ticket information, visit natgeoevents.com/symphony.
National Geographic Partners LLC
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National
Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world
premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled
portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic
television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo
MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and
e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our
world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years,
and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going
further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the
world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP
returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic
Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation
and education. For more information, visit natgeotv.com
or nationalgeographic.com,
or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.
About Bleeding Fingers Music
Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music has assembled an
exceptional, sonically diverse roster, each selected for their unique
and complementary skills to create superlative original film and
television scores. Co-founded by Hans Zimmer, Extreme Music CEO Russell
Emanuel, Steven Kofsky and SonyATV, the company’s core belief is that
collaboration breeds innovation and working in an environment where the
gifted are empowered to be adventurous, experimental and creatively
generous results in extraordinary music. Our 20 state-of-the-art studios
based on Zimmer’s world-renowned campus and our best-in-class production
team allow us the ability to produce music at the very highest standard.
Bleeding Fingers has created original music for productions including
Fox’s “The Simpsons,” BBC’s “Blue Planet II,” BBC’s “Planet Earth II,”
National Geographic’s Princess Diana in Her Own Words and Challenger
Disaster: The Lost Tapes, NBC’s hit “Little Big Shots,” Sony’s
“Snatch” (TV), Netflix’s original ”Dope,” History Channel’s ”Mountain
Men” and BBC America’s “Top Gear.”
