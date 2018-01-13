Nat Geo WILD : Celebrates the Majesty of Our Planet This Earth Day with Special Musical Event Symphony for Our World

Unprecedented Event Pairs National Geographic’s Stunning Natural History Footage With an Original Symphony Composed by Bleeding Fingers Music

Symphony for Our World Premieres Commercial-Free This Earth Day, Sunday, April 22, on Nat Geo WILD

This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD embarks on a symphonic celebration of the beauty of our planet in a new television event Symphony for Our World. The hourlong special combines stunning National Geographic natural history footage with an original symphony created by Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, bringing viewers on a breathtaking musical journey through some of the world’s most incredible wildlife spectacles.

Symphony for Our World premieres commercial-free on Sunday, April 22, on Nat Geo WILD and will premiere globally in 140 countries. For more information, visit www.natgeowild.com or our press site www.natgeotvpressroom.com.

Driven by a five-part composition, Symphony for Our World pairs artistry with science as it brings viewers from the depths of the sea, up to the coastlines, onto land, through mountains and finally into the sky. Each environment will be accompanied by a different chapter of the composition, resulting in a powerful musical tribute to the beauty and wonders of our wild world.

“This Earth Day, Nat Geo WILD wants to remind people how awe inspiring and magical life on Earth can be,” said Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager of Nat Geo WILD. “By combining the incredible talent of Bleeding Fingers’ composers with National Geographic’s most breathtaking wildlife cinematography, we hope Symphony for Our World will ignite our global audience’s passion for this miracle of a planet we call home and move everyone to join us in protecting it for generations to come.”

Russell Emanuel, Bleeding Fingers’ CEO and chief creative, said, “To score a natural history project of this scale is always a privilege, but to be given the opportunity to create a symphony that guides the audience journey, rather than voiceover, is a rare challenge. This together with the ecological urgency surrounding the issues facing our planet is a responsibility that inspires our team to create an exceptional and powerful musical narrative.”

To amplify this broadcast event, a 90-minute live orchestral performance will be presented in concert venues around the world starting in the spring 2018. An inaugural performance will be held at the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall on Earth Day, April 22. For performance dates and ticket information, visit natgeoevents.com/symphony.

National Geographic Partners LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 130 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers … and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information, visit natgeotv.com or nationalgeographic.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

About Bleeding Fingers Music

Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music has assembled an exceptional, sonically diverse roster, each selected for their unique and complementary skills to create superlative original film and television scores. Co-founded by Hans Zimmer, Extreme Music CEO Russell Emanuel, Steven Kofsky and SonyATV, the company’s core belief is that collaboration breeds innovation and working in an environment where the gifted are empowered to be adventurous, experimental and creatively generous results in extraordinary music. Our 20 state-of-the-art studios based on Zimmer’s world-renowned campus and our best-in-class production team allow us the ability to produce music at the very highest standard. Bleeding Fingers has created original music for productions including Fox’s “The Simpsons,” BBC’s “Blue Planet II,” BBC’s “Planet Earth II,” National Geographic’s Princess Diana in Her Own Words and Challenger Disaster: The Lost Tapes, NBC’s hit “Little Big Shots,” Sony’s “Snatch” (TV), Netflix’s original ”Dope,” History Channel’s ”Mountain Men” and BBC America’s “Top Gear.”

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180113005016/en/