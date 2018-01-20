Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Natcore Technology : January 19, 2018 Natcore Technology announces private placement »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2018 | 04:24am CET

Rochester, NY - (January 19, 2018) - Natcore Technology Inc. (TSX-V: NXT; OTCQB: NTCXF) has announced its intent to raise CDN$225,000 via a non-brokered private placement.

The placement involves the sale of up to 2,500,000 units at a price of CDN$0.09 per unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a further common share at $0.11 for a period of 36 months from closing.

Finder's fees of 7% cash and 7% warrants (on the same terms as the warrants forming part of the units) may be payable on all or a portion of the financing. Proceeds of the placement will be applied to further development of Natcore's technologies and general working capital. The completion of the placement is subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

# # # # #

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) opines as to, nor accepts responsibility for, the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Natcore Technology Inc. published this content on 19 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2018 03:24:09 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:44a RENGO : Improvement green areas, barrio lagunillas
01:41a VMWARE : Renewal of basic support agreement of 12 processor licenses for Veeam Backup & Replication Enterprise Plus for VMWARE in 8x5 format
01:40a PANASONIC : Purchase of drum for fax, toner cartridges and cylinders for PANASONIC equipment and HP maintenance kit.
01:40a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 22,800 magenta toner cartridges (MICR) of various models for the printing of checks.
01:40a BHARAT HEAVY ELECTRICALS : Transportation of Transformers & its accessories
01:40a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Contract of Civil Liability Insurance Carnival
01:39a SAO PAULO TURISMO : Location of HT-type Radios. * EXCLUSIVE PARTICIPATION FOR MICROENTERPRISES AND SMALL BUSINESS COMPANIES
01:39a MICROSOFT : provision of service of maintenance of information system, in the platform Microsoft
01:39a BANCO DO BRASIL : acquisition of up to 80,000 crach marks with BB mark for delivery to the Logistic Operator
01:36a WAL MART STORES : Hard truths of King’s dream
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BALFOUR BEATTY : Road to ruin? Carillion collapse puts spotlight on UK outsourcing model
2CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : INKAS® Security Services Announces Preferred Vendor Relationship With Can..
3Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
4BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Possible Buffett heir Abel has small Berkshire stake, likely to grow
5TECK RESOURCES LTD : TECK RESOURCES : Announces Elkview Incident

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.