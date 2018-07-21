Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Natcore Technology : July 21, 2018 Natcore Technology closes private placement »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/21/2018 | 06:08pm CEST

Rochester, NY - (July 21, 2018) - Natcore Technology Inc. (TSX-V: NXT; OTCQB: NTCXF) has completed its non-brokered private placement as announced on July 18, 2018. Gross proceeds of CDN$195,000 were raised through the sale of 1,500,000 units at a subscription price of $0.13 per unit.

Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one further common share at a price of $0.16 for a period of three years from the closing of the private placement.

Finder's fees of $13,650 were paid in cash in association with the placement, and 105,000 finder's warrants, bearing the same terms as the placement warrants, were issued.

Proceeds of the placement will be used for Natcore's general corporate and working capital purposes.

All of the shares and warrants issued in the private placement are subject to a hold period in Canada of four months and a day from the date of closing in each instance.

# # # # #

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. Neither the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) opines as to, nor accepts responsibility for, the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Natcore Technology Inc. published this content on 21 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2018 16:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aENERKEM : Inver Grove Heights biofuel plant still on track, but hurdles remain
AQ
03:48aKEPPEL : Offshore & Marine secures contracts for about S$70 million
PU
03:45aINTUITIVE SURGICAL : ORHS grad talks about career with robotic surgical system company
AQ
03:35aCORELOGIC : Finally, new construction in Modesto. But home prices are rising, along with demand
AQ
03:09aU-20 AFCON : Nigeria whip Mauritania 5-0 to qualify 6-1 aggregate
AQ
03:02aGULF BANK KSC : records an increase of 18 pct in net profit for H1, 2018
AQ
02:47aDOLLAR GENERAL : North side Dollar General construction progresses
AQ
02:45aCERNER : Banner Health's Tucson computer conversion yielded reports of medical errors
AQ
02:16aPENN NATIONAL GAMING : Can Pennsylvania casinos compete with the sports betting black market?
AQ
02:14aDTE ENERGY : Detroit kids celebrate Beacon Park's first birthday in downtown
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Factbox - The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
2CNH INDUSTRIAL : Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
3The executives replacing Marchionne at FCA, Ferrari, CNH
4CERNER CORPORATION : CERNER : Banner Health's Tucson computer conversion yielded reports of medical errors
5EXOR NV : EXOR : Statement by John Elkann concerning Sergio Marchionne 21 luglio 2018

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.