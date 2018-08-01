National Association of Women Lawyers : Announces 2018-2019 Officers and Board

The National Association of Women Lawyers (“NAWL”) is pleased to
announce the installation of Sarretta C. McDonough as President of the
Association for the 2018-2019 year. Ms. McDonough, Associate General
Counsel, Antitrust and Commercial Litigation at Intel Corporation, has
been a distinguished member of NAWL’s Board of Directors for over seven
years. She brings great depth and understanding about issues related to
women in the profession.
“I’d like to thank my predecessor, Angela Beranek Brandt, for her
leadership, extraordinary service and her commitment to NAWL,” Ms.
McDonough said, adding that “Of Ms. Brandt’s many accomplishments as
NAWL President, her most important contribution was to rally member
engagement, bolstering NAWL’s impact on the profession. I look forward
to expanding NAWL’s influence, protecting the constitutional frameworks
that support women’s rights, and empowering women lawyers in the
profession and in their lives.”
Newly-elected officers also announced at NAWL’s Annual Awards Luncheon
at the Grand Hyatt New York include: Kristin D. Sostowski of Gibbons
P.C., President-Elect; Karen S. Morris of USAA, Vice President; Jennifer
A. Champlin of EdwardJones, Treasurer; DeAnna D. Allen of Cooley LLP,
Secretary; Peggy Steif Abram of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, Assistant
Secretary; and Angela Beranek Brandt of Larson • King LLP, Immediate
Past President.
Six new Board members at large were also installed, all of whom have
celebrated histories as leaders and innovators within NAWL and in the
legal profession. The new Board members are: Concepcion A. Montoya of
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP; Gigi Rollini of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler
Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A.; Sima Sarrafan of Microsoft; Elizabeth Pagel
Serebransky of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP; Mary-Christine Sungaila of
Haynes and Boone, LLP; and Deborah K. Wright of Prudential Financial,
Inc. They join the following continuing members of the Board: Diane E.
Ambler of K&L Gates LLP; Kristin L. Bauer of Jackson Lewis P.C.; Susie
L. Lees of Allstate; Elizabeth A. Levy; Leslie D. Minier of Katten
Muchin Rosenman LLP; Sheila M. Murphy of MetLife, Inc.; Eva Spahn of
Greenberg Traurig, LLP; and Sandra Yamate of The Institute for Inclusion
in the Legal Profession.
NAWL would like to acknowledge the following departing Board members for
their tireless service and dedication to the organization: Sharon E.
Jones of Jones Diversity, Inc.; Suzan A. Miller of Intel Corporation;
and Leslie Richards-Yellen of Hogan Lovells US LLP (NAWL President
2016-2017).
The mission of the National Association of Women Lawyers is to
provide leadership, a collective voice, and essential resources to
advance women in the legal profession and advocate for the equality of
women under the law. Since 1899, NAWL has been empowering women in the
legal profession, cultivating a diverse membership dedicated to
equality, mutual support, and collective success. If you are not already
a member, please considering joining. NAWL welcomes the membership of
individual attorneys, including private practice, corporate, academic,
government and non-profit attorneys, and groups, including law firms,
corporate legal departments, law schools, and bar associations. Learn
more at www.nawl.org.
