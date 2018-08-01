National Association of Women Lawyers : Announces 2018-2019 Officers and Board

The National Association of Women Lawyers (“NAWL”) is pleased to announce the installation of Sarretta C. McDonough as President of the Association for the 2018-2019 year. Ms. McDonough, Associate General Counsel, Antitrust and Commercial Litigation at Intel Corporation, has been a distinguished member of NAWL’s Board of Directors for over seven years. She brings great depth and understanding about issues related to women in the profession.

“I’d like to thank my predecessor, Angela Beranek Brandt, for her leadership, extraordinary service and her commitment to NAWL,” Ms. McDonough said, adding that “Of Ms. Brandt’s many accomplishments as NAWL President, her most important contribution was to rally member engagement, bolstering NAWL’s impact on the profession. I look forward to expanding NAWL’s influence, protecting the constitutional frameworks that support women’s rights, and empowering women lawyers in the profession and in their lives.”

Newly-elected officers also announced at NAWL’s Annual Awards Luncheon at the Grand Hyatt New York include: Kristin D. Sostowski of Gibbons P.C., President-Elect; Karen S. Morris of USAA, Vice President; Jennifer A. Champlin of EdwardJones, Treasurer; DeAnna D. Allen of Cooley LLP, Secretary; Peggy Steif Abram of Faegre Baker Daniels LLP, Assistant Secretary; and Angela Beranek Brandt of Larson • King LLP, Immediate Past President.

Six new Board members at large were also installed, all of whom have celebrated histories as leaders and innovators within NAWL and in the legal profession. The new Board members are: Concepcion A. Montoya of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP; Gigi Rollini of Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson, P.A.; Sima Sarrafan of Microsoft; Elizabeth Pagel Serebransky of Debevoise & Plimpton LLP; Mary-Christine Sungaila of Haynes and Boone, LLP; and Deborah K. Wright of Prudential Financial, Inc. They join the following continuing members of the Board: Diane E. Ambler of K&L Gates LLP; Kristin L. Bauer of Jackson Lewis P.C.; Susie L. Lees of Allstate; Elizabeth A. Levy; Leslie D. Minier of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP; Sheila M. Murphy of MetLife, Inc.; Eva Spahn of Greenberg Traurig, LLP; and Sandra Yamate of The Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession.

NAWL would like to acknowledge the following departing Board members for their tireless service and dedication to the organization: Sharon E. Jones of Jones Diversity, Inc.; Suzan A. Miller of Intel Corporation; and Leslie Richards-Yellen of Hogan Lovells US LLP (NAWL President 2016-2017).

The mission of the National Association of Women Lawyers is to provide leadership, a collective voice, and essential resources to advance women in the legal profession and advocate for the equality of women under the law. Since 1899, NAWL has been empowering women in the legal profession, cultivating a diverse membership dedicated to equality, mutual support, and collective success. If you are not already a member, please considering joining. NAWL welcomes the membership of individual attorneys, including private practice, corporate, academic, government and non-profit attorneys, and groups, including law firms, corporate legal departments, law schools, and bar associations. Learn more at www.nawl.org.

