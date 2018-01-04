National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2017

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late December 2017, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 21 kinds of products increased, 24 kinds decreased, and 5 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-December 2017.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (December 21-30, 2017) Products Units Current Price (yuan) Price Change over Previous Period (yuan) ±Rate(%) I. Ferrous Metal Rebar ton 4452.0 -295.7 -6.2 Wire ton 4546.1 -244.5 -5.1 Ordinary Medium Plate ton 4328.4 -47.1 -1.1 Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet ton 4459.3 -50.8 -1.1 Seamless Steel Pipe ton 5545.2 -44.8 -0.8 Angle Steel ton 4512.8 -49.3 -1.1 II. Nonferrous Metals Electrolytic Copper (1#) ton 54539.3 1933.4 3.7 Aluminium Ignot (A00) ton 14393.1 306.6 2.2 Lead Ingot(1#) ton 19089.3 44.6 0.2 Lead Ingot (0#) ton 25610.9 45.1 0.2 III. Chemical Product Sulfuric Acid (98%) ton 357.1 -11.7 -3.2 Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%) ton 1086.0 -1.9 -0.2 Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality) ton 3381.9 4.0 0.1 Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade) ton 6882.1 -217.9 -3.1 Styrene (First Grade) ton 10233.6 -328.9 -3.1 Polyethylene (LLDPE，7042) ton 9751.0 -30.8 -0.3 Polypropylene (T30S) ton 9476.4 34.1 0.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5) ton 6471.0 -62.8 -1.0 Butadiene Rubber (BR9000) ton 12055.0 -45.0 -0.4 Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F) ton 9082.1 154.0 1.7 IV. Petroleum and Gas Liquefied Natural Gas ton 7248.9 -160.9 -2.2 Liquefied Petroleum Gas ton 4681.9 -61.3 -1.3 Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard) ton 7247.6 9.7 0.1 Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard) ton 6838.1 -11.5 -0.2 Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard) ton 6541.9 -287.6 -4.2 Paraffin (58 # and A Half) ton 6807.3 110.2 1.6 V. Coal Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces) ton 1175.0 12.5 1.1 Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie) ton 480.0 4.4 0.9 Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie) ton 542.1 2.1 0.4 Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie) ton 580.0 4.4 0.8 Datong Mixed Coal ton 615.0 4.4 0.7 Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal) ton 1150.0 0.0 0.0 Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke) ton 2193.0 199.1 10.0 VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags) ton 423.9 16.2 4.0 Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk) ton 434.6 13.8 3.3 Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm) ton 1763.3 4.8 0.3 VII. Agricultural Products Rice (Japonica Rice) ton 4351.3 0.0 0.0 Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard) ton 2578.1 4.6 0.2 Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,) ton 1729.5 44.0 2.6 Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,) ton 15448.5 -21.1 -0.1 Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed) kg 14.9 0.0 0.0 Soybean ton 3859.3 -17.4 -0.4 Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%) ton 2997.7 -13.7 -0.5 Peanut (Oil Peanut) ton 6369.0 -267.3 -4.0 VIII. Agricultural Means of Production Urea (Small Granule) ton 2128.2 185.0 9.5 Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate) ton 2360.0 0.0 0.0 Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material) ton 28323.2 -454.9 -1.6 IX. Forest Product Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm) piece 49.7 0.0 0.0 Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp) ton 6349.6 -56.0 -0.9 Corrugated Paper (High Strength) ton 4194.3 -54.5 -1.3 Note: Previous period was December 11-20, 2017.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Calculation Methods of Average Price

The average price of the same kind of standard products is calculated on average of each monitoring price. Each ten-day price of standard products is the average of price on the first and last working day of the ten-day period.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

7. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.