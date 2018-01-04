Log in
National Bureau of Statistics of China : Market Price of Important Means of Production in Circulation, December 21-30, 2017

01/04/2018 | 04:50am CET

China Economic Monitoring and Analysis Center

SCI International

In late December 2017, according to the monitoring of the market price of 9 categories, 50 kinds of important means of production in circulation in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), the prices of 21 kinds of products increased, 24 kinds decreased, and 5 kinds kept at the same level, compared with that in mid-December 2017.

Market Prices of Important Means of Production in Circulation (December 21-30, 2017)

Products

Units

Current Price (yuan)

Price Change over

Previous Period

(yuan)

±Rate(%)

I. Ferrous Metal

Rebar

ton

4452.0

-295.7

-6.2

Wire

ton

4546.1

-244.5

-5.1

Ordinary Medium Plate

ton

4328.4

-47.1

-1.1

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

ton

4459.3

-50.8

-1.1

Seamless Steel Pipe

ton

5545.2

-44.8

-0.8

Angle Steel

ton

4512.8

-49.3

-1.1

II. Nonferrous Metals

Electrolytic Copper (1#)

ton

54539.3

1933.4

3.7

Aluminium Ignot (A00)

ton

14393.1

306.6

2.2

Lead Ingot(1#)

ton

19089.3

44.6

0.2

Lead Ingot (0#)

ton

25610.9

45.1

0.2

III. Chemical Product

Sulfuric Acid (98%)

ton

357.1

-11.7

-3.2

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda, 32%)

ton

1086.0

-1.9

-0.2

Methyl Alcohol (Superior Quality)

ton

3381.9

4.0

0.1

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene, Industrial Grade)

ton

6882.1

-217.9

-3.1

Styrene (First Grade)

ton

10233.6

-328.9

-3.1

Polyethylene (LLDPE7042)

ton

9751.0

-30.8

-0.3

Polypropylene (T30S)

ton

9476.4

34.1

0.4

Polyvinyl Chloride (SG5)

ton

6471.0

-62.8

-1.0

Butadiene Rubber (BR9000)

ton

12055.0

-45.0

-0.4

Polyester Filament (FDY150D/96F)

ton

9082.1

154.0

1.7

IV. Petroleum and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas

ton

7248.9

-160.9

-2.2

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

ton

4681.9

-61.3

-1.3

Gasoline (95#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

7247.6

9.7

0.1

Gasoline (92#, National V Emission Standard)

ton

6838.1

-11.5

-0.2

Diesel Oil (0 #, National V Emission Standard)

ton

6541.9

-287.6

-4.2

Paraffin (58 # and A Half)

ton

6807.3

110.2

1.6

V. Coal

Anthracite (No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces)

ton

1175.0

12.5

1.1

Ordinary Mixed Coal (4500 kilocalorie)

ton

480.0

4.4

0.9

Shanxi Mixed Coal (5000 kilocalorie)

ton

542.1

2.1

0.4

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal (5500 kilocalorie)

ton

580.0

4.4

0.8

Datong Mixed Coal

ton

615.0

4.4

0.7

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

ton

1150.0

0.0

0.0

Coke (Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke)

ton

2193.0

199.1

10.0

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

Complex Portland Cement (P.C 32.5 in Bags)

ton

423.9

16.2

4.0

Ordinary Portland Cement (P.C 42.5 in Bulk)

ton

434.6

13.8

3.3

Float Flat Glass (4.8/5mm)

ton

1763.3

4.8

0.3

VII. Agricultural Products

Rice (Japonica Rice)

ton

4351.3

0.0

0.0

Wheat (Third-Class of National Standard)

ton

2578.1

4.6

0.2

Corn (Second-Class of Yellow Corn,)

ton

1729.5

44.0

2.6

Cotton ( Ginned Cotton, Third-Class of White Cotton,)

ton

15448.5

-21.1

-0.1

Live Pig (External Triple Crossbreed)

kg

14.9

0.0

0.0

Soybean

ton

3859.3

-17.4

-0.4

Soybean Meal (Crude Protein Content≥43%)

ton

2997.7

-13.7

-0.5

Peanut (Oil Peanut)

ton

6369.0

-267.3

-4.0

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

Urea (Small Granule)

ton

2128.2

185.0

9.5

Compound Fertilizer (Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate)

ton

2360.0

0.0

0.0

Pesticide (Glyphosate, 95% Technical Material)

ton

28323.2

-454.9

-1.6

IX. Forest Product

Artificial Board (1220*2440*15mm)

piece

49.7

0.0

0.0

Pulp (Bleached Chemical Pulp)

ton

6349.6

-56.0

-0.9

Corrugated Paper (High Strength)

ton

4194.3

-54.5

-1.3

Note:

Previous period was December 11-20, 2017.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

The market price of important means of production in circulation means the wholesale price and sale price of enterprises trading important means of production. Different with the producer price, the market price of means of production includes producer price, as well as the circulation expenses, profits and taxes of the enterprises. The producer price and market price are interacted on each other, and by reason of time-lag, the changing trends of these two prices may not be exactly the same in a certain period of time.

2. Monitoring Content

The monitoring of the market price of important means of production in circulation includes the prices of 9 categories, 50 kinds of products. For details of product category and specifications, please see the attached table.

3. Monitoring Coverage

The monitoring covers nearly 1700 wholesalers, agents and dealers of more than 200 trading markets in 24 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities), including Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Jilin, Heilongjiang, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Anhui, Fujian, Jiangxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Guangdong, Guangxi, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Gansu, and Xinjiang.

4. Monitoring Methods

Price monitoring methods include information officers gathering prices at the field, asking price through telephone, QQ, e-mail and so on.

5. Calculation Methods of Average Price

The average price of the same kind of standard products is calculated on average of each monitoring price. Each ten-day price of standard products is the average of price on the first and last working day of the ten-day period.

6. Release Date

The data will be released each 4, 14, 24 of the month in principle, which will be postponed in case of weekends or holidays.

7. Statistics of the Number of Price Rise or Fall

The number of product price rise or fall mentioned above is counted according to the amount of price increase or drop of the products.

Attached Table: Specifications of Market Price Monitoring Products of Important Means of Production in Circulation

Monitoring Products

Specifications

Explanation

I. Ferrous Metal

1

Rebar

Φ16-25mm,HRB400

YieldStrength≥400mpa

2

Wire

Φ6.5mm,HPB300

YieldStrength≥300mpa

3

Ordinary Medium Plate

20mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥225mpa

4

Ordinary Hot-Rolled Sheet

3mm,Q235

YieldStrength≥235mpa

5

Seamless Steel Pipe

219*6,20#

20# Steel, YieldStrength≥410mpa

6

Angle Steel

5#

YieldStrength≥235mpa

II. Nonferrous Metals

7

Electrolytic Copper

1#

Mass Fraction of Copper And Silver≥99.95%

8

Aluminium Ignot

A00

Mass Fraction of Aluminum≥99.7%

9

Lead Ingot

1#

Mass Fraction of Lead≥99.994%

10

Lead Ingot

0#

Mass Fraction ofZinc≥99.995%

III. Chemical Product

11

Sulfuric Acid

98%

Mass Fraction of HSO≥98%

12

Caustic Soda (Liquid Caustic Soda)

32%

Mass Fraction of NaOH≥32% Ionic Membrane

13

Methyl Alcohol

Superior Quality

Mass Fraction of Water≤0.10%

14

Pure Benzene (Petroleum Benzene)

Industrial Grade

Benzene Purity≥99.8%

15

Styrene

First Grade

Purity≥99.5%

16

Polyethylene (LLDPE)

7042

MeltIndex: 2.0±0.5g/10min

17

Polypropylene

T30S

MeltIndex: 3.0±0.9g/10min

18

Polyvinyl Chloride

SG5

K-Value: 66-68

19

Butadiene Rubber

BR9000

Bulk, Oyster White, AshContent≤0.20%

20

Polyester Filament

FDY150D/96F

150 Denier, AA Class

IV. Petroleum and Gas

21

Liquefied Natural Gas

LNG

MethaneContent≥75%, Density≥430kg/M

22

Liquefied Petroleum Gas

LPG

SaturatedVaporPressure: 1380-1430kpa

23

Gasoline

97#

97 Octane, National Emission Standard

24

Gasoline

93#

93 Octane, National Emission Standard

25

Diesel Oil

0#

Condensation Point No Higher Than 0, National Emission Standard

26

Paraffin

58 # and A Half

MeltingPoint No Lower Than 58

V. Coal

27

Anthracite

No. 2, Washed, Medium Pieces

Lump Anthracite With Volatile Matter between 0 to 3.5%

28

Ordinary Mixed Coal

4500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Shanxi Pulverized Coal And Lump Coal, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

29

Shanxi Mixed Coal

5000 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of Better Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

30

Shanxi Superior Mixed Coal

5500 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal of High Quality, Calorific Value: 5000 Kilocalorie

31

Datong Mixed Coal

5800 kilocalorie

Mixed Coal Originating In Datong, Calorific Value: 5800 Kilocalorie

32

Coking Coal (1/3 Coking Coal)

1/3 Coking Coal

VolatileMatter of DryAsh-FreeBasis: 28-37%

33

Coke

Second-Class of Metallurgical Coke

12.01%≤AshContent≤13.50%

VI. Nonmetallic Building Materials

34

Complex Portland Cement

P.C 32.5 in Bags

CompressiveStrength: 32.5mpa

35

Ordinary Portland Cement

P.C 42.5 in Bulk

CompressiveStrength: 42.5mpa

36

Float Flat Glass

4.8-5mm

White TransparentGlass, 4.8-5mm Thick

VII. Agricultural Products

37

Rice

Japonica Rice)

Impurity≤0.25%, Moisture≤15.5%

38

Wheat

Third-Class of National Standard)

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤12.5%

39

Corn

Second-Class of Yellow Corn

Impurity≤1.0%, Moisture≤14.0%

40

Cotton

(Ginned Cotton)

Third-Class of White Cotton

FiberLength≥28mm,White Or Oyster White

41

Live Pig

External Triple Crossbreed

Pork Pig Cross Bred of Three Kinds of Foreign Pig

42

Soybean

Soya

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤13.0%

43

Soybean Meal

Crude Protein Content≥43%

CrudeProtein≥43%, Moisture≤13.0%

44

Peanut

Oil Peanut

Impurity≤1.0%Moisture≤9.0%

VIII. Agricultural Means of Production

45

Urea

Small Granule

TotalNitrogen≥46%, Moisture≤1.0%

46

Compound Fertilizer

Compound Fertilizer of Potassium Sulfate

NPK Contents: 45%

47

Pesticide (Glyphosate)

95% Technical Material

Mass Fraction Of Glyphosate≥95%

IX. Forest Product

48

Artificial Board

1220*2440*15mm

15mm Thick, Volume Expansibility≤10%

49

Pulp

Bleached Chemical Pulp

Brightness≥80%, Viscosity≥600cm³/G

50

Corrugated Paper

High Strength

80-160g/M

National Bureau of Statistics of China published this content on 04 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2018 03:49:07 UTC.

