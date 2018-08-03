National Bureau of Statistics of China : Purchasing Managers Index for July 2018

Department of Service Statistics of NBS

China Federation of Logistics and Purchases (CFLP)

1. Manufacturing purchasing managers index

In July 2018, China's manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) was 51.2 percent, a decrease of 0.3 percentage points from last month, and was higher than the threshold. The manufacturing industry continued to maintain its growth. In view of the sizes of enterprises, the PMI of large-sized enterprises was 52.4 percent, decreased 0.5 percentage points from last month, continued to stay in the expansion range; that of medium-sized enterprises was 49.9 percent, unchanged from the previous month, lower than the threshold; that of small-sized enterprises was 49.3 percent, decreased 0.5 percentage points from last month, and continued to be was below the threshold.

Among the five sub-indices composing PMI, the production index, new orders index were higher than the threshold, the supplier delivery time index was at the threshold, the main raw materials inventory index and employed person index and were lower than the threshold.

Production index was 53.0 percent, decreased 0.6 percentage points from last month, and was still in the prosperity range, indicating that manufacturing production has maintained expanding, while the growth rate has slowed down.

New orders index was 52.3 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points month-on-month, and was higher than the threshold, showing that the expansion pace of manufacturing market demand has slowed down.

Main raw materials inventory index was 48.9 percent, an increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous month, and was still lower than the threshold, indicating that manufacturing industry's main raw material inventory decreased.

Employed person index was 49.2 percent, increased 0.2 percentage points from last month, lower than the threshold, indicating that the pace of decline of manufacturing enterprises' labor employment decreased.

Supplier delivery time index was 50.0 percent, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from the previous month and was at the threshold, indicating that the delivery time of manufacturing raw material suppliers has not changed much from the previous month.

China's Manufacturing PMI (Seasonally Adjusted) Unit: % PMI Production Index New Orders Index Main Raw Materials Inventory Index Employed Person Index Supplier Delivery Time Index 2017-July 51.4 53.5 52.8 48.5 49.2 50.1 August 51.7 54.1 53.1 48.3 49.1 49.3 September 52.4 54.7 54.8 48.9 49.0 49.3 October 51.6 53.4 52.9 48.6 49.0 48.7 November 51.8 54.3 53.6 48.4 48.8 49.5 December 51.6 54.0 53.4 48.0 48.5 49.3 2018-January 51.3 53.5 52.6 48.8 48.3 49.2 February 50.3 50.7 51.0 49.3 48.1 48.4 March 51.5 53.1 53.3 49.6 49.1 50.1 April 51.4 53.1 52.9 49.5 49.0 50.2 May 51.9 54.1 53.8 49.6 49.1 50.1 June 51.5 53.6 53.2 48.8 49.0 50.2 July 51.2 53.0 52.3 48.9 49.2 50.0

Related Indicators of China's Manufacturing PMI (Seasonally Adjusted) Unit: % New Export Orders Index Import Index Purchase Quantity Index Main Raw Material Purchase Price Index Producer Price Index Finished Goods Inventory Index Open Orders Index Production And Business Activities Expectation Index 2017-July 50.9 51.1 52.7 57.9 52.7 46.1 46.3 59.1 August 50.4 51.4 52.9 65.3 57.4 45.5 46.1 59.5 September 51.3 51.1 53.8 68.4 59.4 44.2 47.4 59.4 October 50.1 50.3 53.2 63.4 55.2 46.1 45.6 57.0 November 50.8 51.0 53.5 59.8 53.8 46.1 46.6 57.9 December 51.9 51.2 53.6 62.2 54.4 45.8 46.3 58.7 2018-January 49.5 50.4 52.9 59.7 51.8 47.0 45.3 56.8 February 49.0 49.8 50.8 53.4 49.2 46.7 44.9 58.2 March 51.3 51.3 53.0 53.4 48.9 47.3 46.0 58.7 April 50.7 50.2 52.6 53.0 50.2 47.2 46.2 58.4 May 51.2 50.9 53.0 56.7 53.2 46.1 45.9 58.7 June 49.8 50.0 52.8 57.7 53.3 46.3 45.5 57.9 July 49.8 49.6 51.5 54.3 50.5 47.1 45.7 56.6

2. Non-manufacturing purchasing managers index

In July 2018, China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers index was 54.0 percent, a decrease of 1.0 percentage point from the previous month, maintaining at the high level of the range which was 54.0 percent and above for 11 consecutive months, indicating that the non-manufacturing industry continued to maintain rapid growth.

In view of different industries, non-manufacturing purchasing managers index of service industry was 53.0 percent, decreased 1.0 percentage point from the previous month, and the growth rate of service industry slowed down. Of which, the indices of transport via railway, air transport, telecommunications, broadcasting, television and satellite transmission services, were positioned in the high level of the range which above 60.0 percent, and the total volume of business achieved rapid growth. The indices of transport via road, capital market services, real estate, resident services and repair, were lower than the threshold, and the total volume of business decreased. Non-manufacturing purchasing manager index of construction industry achieved 59.5 percent, a decrease of 1.2 percentage points from the previous month. The pace of expansion of the construction industry has slowed down.

New orders index was 51.0 percent, up by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, and was still above the threshold, indicating that the growth rate of non-manufacturing industry's market demand accelerated. In view of different industries, the new orders index of service industry was 50.1 percent, decreased 0.2 percentage point from the previous month, and was slightly higher than the threshold. The new orders index of construction industry was 56.4 percent, increased 3.8 percentage points from the previous month, and was higher than the threshold.

Input price index was 53.9 percent, up by 0.4 percentage points from the previous month, and higher than the threshold, indicating that the input price during the process of non-manufacturing enterprises' operating activities prices increased. In view of different industries, the intermediate input price indices of service industry was 53.2 percent, increased 1.1 percentage points from the previous month. The input price index of construction industry was 57.8 percent, a decrease of 3.9 percentage points from the previous month.

The sales price index was 52.0 percent, up by 0.9 percentage points from the previous month, and was higher than the threshold, indicating that the overall level of non-manufacturing sales prices kept to increase. In view of different industries, the sales price index of service industry was 51.6 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous month. The sales price index of construction industry was 54.0 percent, a decrease of 0.4 percentage points from the previous month.

Employment index was 50.2 percent, an increase of 1.3 percentage points from the previous month, rose above the threshold, indicating that non-manufacturing enterprises' labor employment increased. In view of different industries, the employment index of service industry was 49.6 percent, an increase of 1.1 percentage points from the previous month. The employment index of construction industry was 53.5 percent, an increase of 2.3 percentage points from the previous month.

Business activities expectation index was 60.2 percent, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from last month, and kept staying in the high level of the range, indicating that non-manufacturing enterprises companies maintained optimistic about market development expectations. In view of different industries, the business activities expectation index of service industry was 59.5 percent, a decrease of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month. That of construction industry was 64.1 percent, an increase of 0.5 percentage points from the previous month.

Main Indices of China's Non-manufacturing PMI (Seasonally Adjusted) Unit: % Non-manufacturing PMI New Orders Index Input Price Index Sales Price Index Employment Index Business Activities Expectation Index 2017-July 54.5 51.1 53.1 50.9 49.5 61.1 August 53.4 50.9 54.4 51.5 49.5 61.0 September 55.4 52.3 56.1 51.7 49.7 61.7 October 54.3 51.1 54.3 51.6 49.4 60.6 November 54.8 51.8 56.2 52.8 49.2 61.6 December 55.0 52.0 54.8 52.6 49.3 60.9 2018-January 55.3 51.9 53.9 52.6 49.4 61.7 February 54.4 50.5 53.2 49.9 49.6 61.2 March 54.6 50.1 49.9 49.3 49.2 61.1 April 54.8 51.1 52.7 50.6 49.0 61.5 May 54.9 51.0 54.2 50.6 49.2 61.0 June 55.0 50.6 53.5 51.1 48.9 60.8 July 54.0 51.0 53.9 52.0 50.2 60.2

Other Indices of China's Non-manufacturing PMI (Seasonally Adjusted) Unit: % Foreign New Orders Index Unfilled Orders Index Stock Index Supplier Delivery Time Index 2017-July 52.1 43.9 45.9 51.7 August 49.0 44.0 45.5 51.1 September 49.7 44.2 47.0 51.6 October 50.7 43.9 46.4 51.1 November 50.9 44.1 46.5 51.6 December 51.5 43.8 46.3 51.3 2018-January 50.1 44.4 46.5 51.3 February 45.9 43.8 47.6 50.7 March 50.4 44.3 46.2 51.6 April 50.0 44.4 46.7 51.5 May 49.1 44.1 46.0 51.7 June 48.2 44.0 46.4 51.6 July 48.9 45.4 45.6 51.3

3. Composite PMI Output Index

In July 2018, China's Composite PMI Output Index was 53.6 percent, a decrease of 0.8 percentage point from last month, indicating that the production and operation activities of Chinese enterprises continued to keep expanding, while the growth rate has slowed down.

Annotations:

1. Explanatory Notes

Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is an index summarized and compiled through the results of the monthly survey of enterprises purchasing managers. It covers every links of the enterprises, including purchasing, production, logistics, and so on. It is one of the leading indices which was commonly adopted by international society to monitor the macroeconomic trends, and played an important role in forecasting and monitoring. The Composite PMI Output Index, belonging to the PMI indicator system, is a composite index reflecting the changes in the output in current period of the entire industry (manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries). The threshold of PMI is usually using 50 percent as the cut-off point for economic performance. If PMI above 50 percent, it reflects the overall economy is expanding; if less than 50 percent, it reflects the overall economy is in recession.

2.Statistical Coverage

The survey involves 31 divisions of manufacturing industry in the 'Industrial Classification for National Economic Activities' (GB/T4754-2011), and 3000 samples, as well as 31 divisions of non-manufacturing industry, and 4000 samples.

3. Survey Methods

PPS (Probability Proportional to Size) sampling method was adopted in purchasing managers' survey. Using the divisions of the manufacturing or non-manufacturing industry as the selecting strata, the sample size of each division is proportional to its proportion of the value-added of the division to the total value-added of the manufacturing or non-manufacturing industry. Within the stratum, the samples are selected according to the probabilities proportional to their principal business revenues of the enterprises.

The survey was organized and conducted by staff members of survey offices, monthly through Online Reporting System of NBS by sending survey questionnaires to the purchasing managers of the selected enterprises.

4. Calculation Methods

(1) Calculation Methods of Sub-indices.

The indicator system of manufacturing purchasing managers' survey covers 13 sub-indices such as production, new orders, export orders, existing orders, finished goods inventory, purchase, import, purchase price, producer price, raw materials inventory, employees, suppliers, delivery time, production and business activities expectation. Non-manufacturing purchasing managers survey involves 10 questions on production, new orders (business required), export, existing orders, finished goods inventory, intermediate input price, subscription price, employees, suppliers delivery time, and business activities expectation. The indicator system of non-manufacturing purchasing managers' survey covers 10 sub-indices such as business activities, new orders, new export orders, existing orders, finished goods inventory, intermediate input price, subscription price, employees, suppliers delivery time, and business activities expectation. Sub-indices adopt diffusion index calculation method, i.e. percentage of positive answers in number of enterprises plus half of the percentage in the same answers. Due to the lack of synthesis of non-manufacturing integrated PMI index, the international society often used business activity index to reflect the overall changes in non-manufacturing economic development.

(2) Calculation Methods of Manufacturing PMI.

Manufacturing PMI was calculated according to five diffusion indices (group indices) and their weights. 5 group indices and their weights are determined in accordance with their leading impact on the economy. Specifically, new orders index weighted 30 percent; production index weighted 25 percent; employees index weighted 20 percent; supplier delivery time index weighted 15 percent; raw materials inventory index weighted 10 percent. Of which, the supplier delivery time index is a converse index, and contrary calculation is needed when combines it into PMI.

(3) Calculation Methods of Composite PMI Output Index.

Composite PMI Output Index was calculated by weighted summation of the manufacturing output index and non-manufacturing business activity index. Their weights are determined by the proportion manufacturing and non-manufacturing industries in GDP. This index will be released since January 2018.

5. Seasonal adjustment

The purchasing managers' survey is a monthly survey, the data of the survey fluctuates very much for the influences of seasonal factors. The released PMI composite index and sub-indices are seasonally adjusted data.