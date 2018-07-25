National Business Group on Health Appoints Tracy Kofski, General Mills HR Executive, as Board Chair

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health announced today the appointment of Tracy Kofski, vice president, total rewards at General Mills, Inc., as chair of its board of directors. She succeeds Judith Verhave, who served as board chair since 2015. Additionally, Julie Ann Overcash and Brendon Perkins, human resource executives at Intel and Nielsen, respectively, were elected to the board of directors.



In her role at General Mills, Ms. Kofski leads the strategy, program design, communication, and global governance of executive and broad-based compensation, benefits, wellness, recognition, relocation, and global mobility programs for the company’s more than 39,000 employees worldwide. She specializes in total rewards and has over 25 years of broad HR experience in both corporate and consulting environments. Ms. Kofski was first elected to the National Business Group on Health’s Board of Directors in March of 2011.

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome Tracy as our new Board chair,” said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health. “Her leadership qualities and extensive experience in corporate HR will be extremely valuable in leading the Board and supporting our employer members in their quest to control costs and deliver high value health care benefits.”



Julie Ann Overcash is a vice president of human resources and the director of compensation and benefits at Intel Corporation. She is responsible for designing innovative compensation and benefit practices, and for overseeing total rewards programs for Intel employees worldwide. An accomplished HR professional, Ms. Overcash joined Intel in 2017 with 20 years of experience spanning multinational businesses, including board engagement, executive compensation and global total rewards.

Brendon Perkins is vice president of global benefits, executive compensation and mobility at Nielsen. In this role, he has responsibility for the design and administration of the global health, retirement and well-being plans, as well as responsibility for Nielsen's executive compensation programs. Mr. Perkins also has extensive background in HR leadership with 20 years of broad experience in global healthcare and retirement benefits, expatriate management and executive compensation.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Julie Ann and Brendon to our Board of Directors,” said Tracy Kofski, the newly-appointed Chair of the Board of the National Business Group on Health. “As recognized leaders in the corporate human resources community, Julie Ann and Brendon will be assets to the Board and our employer members in their efforts to address the many challenges they face in providing high quality and affordable health care to their employees and families. We look forward to their many contributions.”

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group’s mission is to keep its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system. Business Group members, which include 74 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

