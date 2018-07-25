Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

National Business Group on Health Appoints Tracy Kofski, General Mills HR Executive, as Board Chair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 03:56pm CEST

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Business Group on Health announced today the appointment of Tracy Kofski, vice president, total rewards at General Mills, Inc., as chair of its board of directors.  She succeeds Judith Verhave, who served as board chair since 2015.  Additionally, Julie Ann Overcash and Brendon Perkins, human resource executives at Intel and Nielsen, respectively, were elected to the board of directors. 

In her role at General Mills, Ms. Kofski leads the strategy, program design, communication, and global governance of executive and broad-based compensation, benefits, wellness, recognition, relocation, and global mobility programs for the company’s more than 39,000 employees worldwide. She specializes in total rewards and has over 25 years of broad HR experience in both corporate and consulting environments. Ms. Kofski was first elected to the National Business Group on Health’s Board of Directors in March of 2011. 

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome Tracy as our new Board chair,” said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO of the National Business Group on Health.  “Her leadership qualities and extensive experience in corporate HR will be extremely valuable in leading the Board and supporting our employer members in their quest to control costs and deliver high value health care benefits.”

Julie Ann Overcash is a vice president of human resources and the director of compensation and benefits at Intel Corporation.  She is responsible for designing innovative compensation and benefit practices, and for overseeing total rewards programs for Intel employees worldwide.  An accomplished HR professional, Ms. Overcash joined Intel in 2017 with 20 years of experience spanning multinational businesses, including board engagement, executive compensation and global total rewards.

Brendon Perkins is vice president of global benefits, executive compensation and mobility at Nielsen. In this role, he has responsibility for the design and administration of the global health, retirement and well-being plans, as well as responsibility for Nielsen's executive compensation programs. Mr. Perkins also has extensive background in HR leadership with 20 years of broad experience in global healthcare and retirement benefits, expatriate management and executive compensation. 

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Julie Ann and Brendon to our Board of Directors,” said Tracy Kofski, the newly-appointed Chair of the Board of the National Business Group on Health.  “As recognized leaders in the corporate human resources community, Julie Ann and Brendon will be assets to the Board and our employer members in their efforts to address the many challenges they face in providing high quality and affordable health care to their employees and families. We look forward to their many contributions.” 

About the National Business Group on Health®

The National Business Group on Health is the nation's only non-profit organization devoted exclusively to representing large employers' perspective on national health policy issues and helping companies optimize business performance through health improvement, innovation and health care management. The Business Group’s mission is to keep its membership on the leading edge of innovation, thinking and action to address health care cost and the delivery, financing, affordability and consumer experience with the health care system.  Business Group members, which include 74 Fortune 100 companies, provide health coverage for more than 50 million U.S. workers, retirees and their families. For more information, visit www.businessgrouphealth.org.

Contact:
Ed Emerman
609-275-5162
[email protected]


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pBLACKBAUD : Unveils Innovative New Benchmarking Capabilities in Raiser’s Edge NXT
PU
04:24pFIRSTRAND : BANK LIMITED - Listing of Tap Issues 26 July 2018 - FRII
PU
04:24pSBERBANK ROSSII : Private Banking announces new appointment to senior management team
PU
04:24pGRUPPA LSR : LSR Group pays fifth coupon on its Series 001P-02 bonds
PU
04:24pSAP : Searching for the Next Silicon Valley
PU
04:24pTIANJIN BINHAI TEDA LOG : UPDATE ON CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS(Announcement)
PU
04:24pHISENSE KELON ELECTRICAL HLDNGS : ▪ disposal of a shares by a dire...
PU
04:24pCELEBRATING THE HEROES AMONG US : 2018 Gold Vail Awards
PU
04:24pREECE : Sunsuper appoints Georgina Williams to board
AQ
04:24pVISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY : Automotive Grade Power LEDs Utilize Latest AllnGaP Technology in Smallest Chip Size for High Brightness and Drive Current
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : A message from Christian Sewing on second-quarter results
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander profits take hit from Banco Popular costs
3BANCO DE SABADELL : BANCO DE SABADELL : Sabadell to Sell Loan Portfolio to Deutsche Bank, Carval Investors
4STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Reports Q2 2018 Financial Results
5TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Apple supplier LG Display slashes investment plans as losses mount

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.