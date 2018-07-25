National Capital Bank of Washington : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 25, 2018

Contact: Richard B. Anderson, Jr., President & CEO or Jeffrey L. Karafa, EVP & CFO

Phone: 202-546-8000

Email: [email protected]

The National Capital Bank of Washington Reports Second Quarter Results

Washington, D.C. - The National Capital Bank of Washington (NCB) reported net income of $533,000, or $1.84 per common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2018, compared to net income of $571,000 or $1.98 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, NCB reported net income of $1,160,000, or $4.01 per share, compared to $1,744,000, or $6.05 for the six months ended June 30, 2017. Excluding a loan loss provision reversal of $1,264,000 in the first six months of 2017, earnings remained stable year over year. Additionally, with credit quality improvements, non-performing loans to total loans have decreased from 0.25% to 0.15% over the last year.

Total assets increased to $436,806,000 at June 30, 2018 compared to $429,752,000 at December 31, 2017 and $420,461,000 at June 30, 2017. Total loans of $297,505,000 at June 30, 2018 increased $26.5 million or 9.8% year-to-date and were up over $64 million from $233,420,000 the year before as the Bank continued to expand commercial and commercial real estate lending activities. Total deposits of $383,125,000 at June 30, 2018 were up marginally year-to-date but, were up 4.4% compared to $367,045,000 the year before. The Bank's net interest margin continued to improve to 3.54% at June 30, 2018 up from 3.26% at year-end 2017 and 3.15% a year ago as a result of growth and a change in the mix of the loan portfolio while maintaining a low cost of funds on deposits.

Total shareholders' equity decreased to $41,857,000 at June 30, 2018 from $43,628,000 at year-end 2017 and $44,290,000 a year ago. The decrease resulted from adjustments relating to a one-time write-down of deferred tax assets due to the reduction in corporate tax rates in late 2017, a $1 million stock repurchase program completed in June 2018 and a decline in the market value of the Bank's investment portfolio in a rising interest rate environment. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 the return on average assets and return on average equity was 0.53% and 5.43%, respectively.

Richard B. (Randy) Anderson., Jr. President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Highlights of the second quarter were an acceleration in the pace of loan growth, good progress in developing business at our new branch and business office in the Courthouse area of Arlington and the completion of a $1 million stock repurchase approved by our shareholders. The costs associated with opening and marketing the new branch and office, outsourcing our stock registrar function and initiating certain operating system improvements were a drag on second quarter earnings but, are anticipated to add to profitability in the long run by opening new business opportunities and improving operating efficiency." Anderson continued, "Increased competition for deposits became more evident in the second quarter and growing deposits will represent a challenge the remainder of the year. The addition of the Courthouse branch and the recent legislation allowing CDARs and ICS accounts to serve as core deposits will play an important role in meeting this challenge."

The National Capital Bank of Washington was founded in 1889 and is Washington's Oldest Bank. NCB is headquartered on Capitol Hill with an additional office in Friendship Heights and a new office in the Courthouse neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, as well as residential mortgage and commercial lending offices and a wealth management services division. NCB product and service offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, robust online and mobile banking, sophisticated treasury management solutions, remote deposit capture and merchant processing - all delivered with top-rated personal service. NCB is well-positioned to serve all the banking needs of those in our community. For more information about NCB, visit www.nationalcapitalbank.com. The Bank trades under the symbol NACB.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements, such as statements of the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "subject," "will," "intends," "will be" or "would," These statements are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which are beyond the Bank's control) and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements (which reflect management's analysis of factors only as of the date of which they are given). These factors include general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of the Bank to effectively manage its growth and results of regulatory examinations, among other factors. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

The National Capital Bank of Washington

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Condensed Statement of Income: 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income $3,892 $3,451 $7,568 $6,445 Interest expense 238 93 397 211 Net interest income 3,654 3,358 7,171 6,234 Provision (reversal) for loan losses 0 0 0 (1,264) Net interest income after provision 3,654 3,358 7,171 7,498 Non-interest income 487 621 1,019 1,066 Non-interest expense 3,402 3,039 6,582 5,675 Income before taxes 739 940 1,608 2,889 Income tax provision 206 369 448 1,145 Net income $533 $571 $1,160 $1,744 Share Data: Weighted avg no. of shares outstanding 289,163 288,668 289,025 288,485 Period end shares outstanding 286,798 288,777 286,798 288,777 Per Common Share Data: Net income $1.84 $1.98 $4.01 $6.05 Closing Stock Price $220.00 $185.00 Book Value $145.95 $153.37 Profitability Ratios, Annualized: Return on average stockholders' equity 5.02% 5.24% 5.43% 8.16% Return on average total assets 0.49% 0.54% 0.53% 0.83% Average equity to average total assets 9.78% 10.40% 9.82% 10.21% Condensed Balance Sheets: June 30 December 31 June 30 2018 2017 2017 Assets Cash and equivalents $10,747 $24,791 $16,085 Securities, available for sale 109,753 117,243 155,602 Loans, held for sale 0 0 0 Loans, held in portfolio 297,505 271,037 233,420 Allowance for loan losses (3,615) (3,479) (3,463) Premises and equipment, net 4,297 2,782 2,848 Bank owned life insurance 11,530 11,395 11,254 Other assets 6,589 5,983 4,715 Total assets $436,806 $429,752 $420,461 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Deposits $383,125 $380,651 $367,045 Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 6,551 4,067 7,941 FHLB advances 4,000 0 0 Other liabilities 1,273 1,406 1,185 Stockholders' equity 41,857 43,628 44,290 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $436,806 $429,752 $420,461 Other Data: Non-performing loans to total loans 0.15% 0.20% 0.25% Allowance to total loans 1.22% 1.28% 1.48% Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.05% -0.01% -0.01% Net interest margin for the quarter 3.59% 3.40% 3.37% Net interest margin for the year 3.54% 3.26% 3.15% June 30

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30