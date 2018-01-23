Date: 1/23/2018

Title: Cattlemen on TPP Moving Forward Without U.S. - 'Missed Opportunity to Gain Greater Access' to Foreign Markets

Group Also Calls for U.S. Senate to Confirm Gregg Doud as Chief Ag Negotiator as NAFTA Talks Resume

WASHINGTON (January 23, 2018) - Kent Bacus, the National Cattlemen's Beef Association's Director of International Trade and Market Access, today issued the following statement in response to news reports that eleven nations have finalized a revised version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership without the United States:

'Withdrawing from TPP was a missed opportunity for the United States to gain greater access to some of the world's most vibrant and growing markets. As we now enter a pivotal round of NAFTA negotiations, the last thing we need is to take a step backwards in our relationships with Canada and Mexico.

'We encourage negotiators in Montreal to continue building on the progress made in previous rounds so the United States can focus on tearing down trade barriers in Asia and around the world.

'Unfortunately, the U.S. Senate's unwillingness to confirm key negotiators like Gregg Doud as the Chief Agricultural Negotiator, leaves the ag sector unfairly underrepresented at the world's negotiating tables. It's imperative that the Senate confirm Doud and the many other unconfirmed nominees as soon as possible.'

EDITOR'S NOTE: Kent Bacus will attend this week's round of NAFTA negotiations in Montreal on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, and will be available to discuss developments with interested reporters on site or by phone.