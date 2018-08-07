National Geographic : Releases First Fiction Book Trailer

A longtime leader in the children’s nonfiction world, National Geographic Kids has released the book trailer for their highly-anticipated new fiction book series: Explorer Academy.

Hailed “a fun, exciting and action-packed ride that kids will love,” by J.J. Abrams and praised by James Cameron for “inspir[ing] the next generation of curious kids to go out into our world and discover something unexpected,” the book also marks the first release under Nat Geo Kids’ new banner Under the Stars.

Inspired by the real adventures and exploration of the National Geographic Society, Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret (on sale Sept. 4, 2018) is Nat Geo’s first-ever fact-based fiction title and the first in a seven-book middle-grade series. It is also Nat Geo Kids’ first transmedia franchise that includes companion publishing, online interactive elements and family entertainment centers.

Early reviews have said, “This series opener from a new imprint of National Geographic is a fully packed high-tech adventure that offers both cool, educational facts about the planet and a diverse cast of fun characters,” (Kirkus) and “Sure to appeal to kids who love code cracking and mysteries with cutting-edge technology” (Booklist).

Kid reviewers have been vocal about their praise for the book as well, commenting, “This book dragged me in, and I could not wait to finish it from the moment I started reading!” and “This is fantastic…please write more of these books!” Miriam, age 10, recently shared, “This was the best book I have ever read...I felt like I was exploring with them!"

The trailer release kicks off a global Explorer Academy launch this Fall, which will include a video series, nation-wide author tour with Nat Geo Explorers, interactive puzzle-filled website, expedition sweepstakes, kid ambassador program and more.

Take a first peek at Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret here.

For more information about Explorer Academy, visit: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/explorer-academy/.

