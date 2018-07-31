National Geographic : Taps into a Community of World-Renowned Wildlife Cinematographers and Photographers to Bring Viewers the Four-Night Multi-Platform Event YELLOWSTONE LIVE

Beginning Sunday, August 5, at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT, National
Geographic will embark on the journey of a lifetime with the summer’s
biggest and boldest live television event, YELLOWSTONE LIVE, a
four-night multi-platform extravaganza that will showcase the best of
the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
To complement the live broadcast, National Geographic will give viewers
behind-the-scene access and the chance to experience more of the Greater
Yellowstone Ecosystem on the network’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
accounts.
National Geographic’s filmmakers and photographers, an elite group of
the world’s greatest adventurers, photographers, filmmakers and
researchers, will transport nature’s outdoor theater straight to the
small screen in real time when literally anything can happen.
YELLOWSTONE LIVE channels the following expertise:
-
Bob Poole – Emmy Award-winning cinematographer who filmed
hyenas in Ethiopia during National Geographic’s EARTH LIVE
-
Jeff Hogan – Emmy Award-winning cinematographer and wildlife
photographer who produced National Geographic’s WILD YELLOWSTONE
-
Arthur Middleton – Ecologist; National Geographic Society
Fellow and lead researcher in National Geographic’s Beyond Yellowstone
project
-
Joe Riis – Ecologist; National Geographic photographer of
animal migrations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
-
Bob Landis – Wildlife filmmaker who is based in the Greater
Yellowstone Area
-
Doug Smith – National Geographic-funded scientist; wolf
biologist in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem
These storytellers are at the helm of this unrivaled live broadcast,
which sweeps through more than 22 million acres of wilderness, where
approximately 400 animal species call home and more than four million
tourists flock to each year. From stealth wolf packs on the hunt to
600-pound grizzlies invading campsites to the migration patterns of
pronghorn sheep, National Geographic’s experts will help tell the vivid
story of Yellowstone from their accomplished perspectives and also
underscore the importance of conservation.
"The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is a unique epicenter for animal
migrations—for example, more than 20,000 elk in at least nine major
herds travel the migratory corridors with Yellowstone National Park and
its adjacent lands," says Arthur Middleton, an ecologist and National
Geographic Society Fellow who leads the research on National
Geographic's Beyond Yellowstone project. "These movements are the veins
and arteries of the ecosystem and are a prime example of how no part of
the western landscape can be separated from the larger whole. Through
recent discoveries, we're able to better understand what threatens these
migrations and how we can protect them."
“With its stunning landscapes and diverse wildlife, Yellowstone National
Park embodies some of the best of what our country has to offer and is a
testament to why we must all work together to defend these treasured
places,” says Theresa Pierno, President and CEO of National Parks
Conservation Association (NPCA). “It’s our hope that after people fall
in love with the park and the entire Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, they
will be transformed from visitors to champions.”
From National Geographic’s wilderness home base in West Yellowstone,
host Josh Elliott will navigate viewers on our trek across America’s
national treasure. Chris Packham, animal expert, will join Elliott in
studio alongside some of Yellowstone’s native wildlife. In addition, YELLOWSTONE
LIVE’s “Roving Reporter” Jenna Wolfe will be in the field to
interview key people whose lives and work are dedicated to maintaining
the historic region. Together, they will give viewers access to prime
locations across the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem—from the Gallatin
Mountain Range and Lamar Valley to Old Faithful and much more.
YELLOWSTONE LIVE will be captured by a complex network of 34 live
cameras, 200 crew, cutting-edge, first-ever cell-phone bundling
technology to broadcast in the most remote locations, live-audience
interaction; digital coverage on multiple platforms and innovative
technologies including the following:
-
A “Magma Cam,” a thermal imaging camera, which will reveal
Yellowstone’s thermal features
-
Aerial views of essential wildfires
-
Aerial filming of a wolf pack in remote wilderness area
-
Footage from inside a beaver lodge
And, join the conversation during the show itself, and help National
Geographic name an adorable great grey owl by tweeting using
#yellowstonelive and @NatGeoChannel.
YELLOWSTONE LIVE is produced by Plimsoll Productions in
association with Berman Productions, Inc. for National Geographic. For
Plimsoll Productions, Andrew Jackson, James Smith, Martha Holmes and
Grant Mansfield are executive producers. For Berman Productions, Inc.,
Al Berman is executive producer. For National Geographic, Kevin Tao Mohs
is executive producer.
About National Geographic Partners LLC:
National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between National
Geographic and 21st Century Fox, is committed to bringing the world
premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled
portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic
television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo
MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and
consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines;
National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms;
books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include
travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and
e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our
world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 128 years,
and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going
further for our consumers … and reaching over 730 million people around
the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP
returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic
Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation
About Plimsoll Productions
Plimsoll Productions creates and produces non-scripted programming for
the international television market from offices in Bristol, Los Angeles
and Cardiff. The award-winning creative team has produced some of the
biggest factual hits in recent years, winning Emmy Awards as well as top
honors from BAFTA and RTS. Since launching five years ago, the company
has produced over 50 series for domestic and international networks,
including Earth Live (Nat Geo), Rescue Dog to
Super Dog (Animal Planet), First Brit (Channel 4)
and the upcoming Camp Zambia (Love Nature, Smithsonian
Networks) and Hostile Planet (NatGeo) among many more. Last
year, the company earned the fifth position in the Sunday Times’ annual
Fast Track 100, the third position in the annual Fast Track Export List
and the British Chamber of Commerce awarded the company the High Growth
Business of the Year award, making Plimsoll the first independent
production company to ever be honored with the award.
About Berman Productions
From the very first LIVE reveal on the season finale of “Survivor” on
CBS, to his most recent production, National Geographic’s epic “Earth
Live,” Al Berman has produced more than 6000 hours of live network
television and has received 4 Emmy awards. Berman has produced some of
the highest-rated and groundbreaking shows in TV history, and strives
for innovation with every new project. He’s considered one of the top
producers of live and live-to-tape programming in the world.
Recently, Berman created and Executive-Produced “Earth Live,” a live,
2-hour television event documenting wildlife around the globe with 59
cameras from 25 locations in 15 countries on 6 continents. On Fox’s
“Heaven Sent,” he chronicled skydiver Luke Aikins’ 5-mile jump from the
sky, without a parachute, and his safe landing in a specially designed
net. Berman’s unique collaboration with NASA yielded “Live From Space,”
featuring 6 hours of live television from the International Space
Station, 250 miles high in the atmosphere, and Mission Control in
Houston.
