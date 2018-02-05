Log in
National Sorghum Producers : NSP Statement on China Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties Investigations

02/05/2018 | 10:45pm CET

February 5, 2018

NSP Statement on China Anti-Dumping and Countervailing Duties Investigations

Washington, DC - In response to an announcement from the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China that it has launched anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations related to sorghum imported to China from the United States, National Sorghum Producers CEO Tim Lust released the following statement:

'National Sorghum Producers is aware of this action and is prepared to participate fully in the investigations in cooperation with other sorghum industry participants.

The U.S. - China agricultural relationship is beneficial to U.S. farmers, Chinese consumers, and our respective partners. U.S. sorghum farmers sell their product to our valued partners in China. We appreciate our deep and long-standing relationships within these buyers, and the feed and livestock industries in China. U.S. sorghum farmers do not dump our products into China or elsewhere, and our products are not unfairly subsidized. A fair proceeding will demonstrate these facts.

This investigation is expected to last a year or more, and we are just at the beginning today. We will provide more information to our farmers and industry as it becomes available and this process moves forward.'

National Sorghum Producers represents U.S. sorghum producers and serves as the voice of the sorghum industry coast to coast through legislative representation, regulatory representation and education. To learn more about NSP, visit www.sorghumgrowers.com.

###

For more information:
Jennifer Blackburn
External Affairs Director
National Sorghum Producers
[email protected]

National Sorghum Producers published this content on 05 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2018 21:44:04 UTC.

