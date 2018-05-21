National Sorghum Producers : SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018

SORGHUM E-Notes | May 18, 2018

NATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS

The voice of the sorghum industry

China Drops Investigations, 178 Percent Tariff

The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China announced today it has terminated anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations into U.S. sorghum, and the temporary anti-dumping deposit collected will be returned in full, stating these measures do not serve public interest.

National Sorghum Producers expresses our deepest thanks to the White House, Secretary Sonny Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the office of the U.S. Trade Representatives and sorghum belt Senators and Congressmen for their acute efforts during this process.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary, Commerce Secretary and U.S. Trade Representative have spent the last two days with a Chinese trade delegation, which includes Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, at the Treasury Department to focus on rebalancing the economic relationship between the two countries. Read NSP's full statement on the announcement here.

Farm Bill Falls Short of House Passage

Despite many victories by U.S. agriculture turning back harmful amendments during the debate leading up to a final vote, the House of Representatives fell short on the votes needed to pass H.R. 2, the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of 2018. Throughout the week NSP worked with lawmakers to ensure the best interest for sorghum producers and agriculture as a whole, opposing amendments to eliminate farm policy, gut U.S. sugar policy and repeal energy provisions. This is not the first time a farm bill has failed on the House floor, and NSP will continue to work hard with the House Ag Committee on a path forward. NSP believes in the leadership of Chairman Mike Conaway (R-TX) and Ranking Member Collin Peterson (D-MN) as farmers seek certainty during a struggling farm economy, trade atmosphere and climate uncertainties.

Following the vote, Chairman Conaway stated, 'We experienced a setback today after a streak of victories all week. We may be down, but we are not out. We will deliver a strong, new farm bill on time as the President of the United States has called on us to do. Our nation's farmers and ranchers and rural America deserve nothing less.'

Senate Ag Committee Continues to Move Forward

As the House continues to work through the farm bill, the Senate will also move forward with their version of the bill. Senate language could reach the committee for mark up as early as next week. NSP will continue to provide updates as they arise. The ultimate goal is to have a farm bill in place by the end of the year.

NAFTA Deal Not Likely This Year

NAFTA 2.0 will likely not be agreed upon this year. The May 18 deadline is here and a deal has yet to be agreed upon largely due to divisions between the negotiators for the U.S., Mexico and Canada. If there is not a deal by the end of the month, there is the potential for tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Mexico and Canada. If implemented, it is expected to be met with retaliatory measures by the two countries. To get a deal before the end of the year, the three countries will need to meet today's deadline in order to get the new treaty approved by Congress before the midterm elections in November. It is also expected that if a deal is not made by the deadline, negotiations will become more hard-lined as Mexico will have a new president in July. National Sorghum Producers continues to monitor these negotiations closely as Mexico remains an important trade partner for U.S. sorghum.

Ray Starling to Become New USDA Chief of Staff

On June 1, Ray Starling, the special assistant to President Trump for agriculture and agriculture trade on the National Economic Council, will succeed Heidi Green as chief of staff for Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. Secretary Perdue praised the work done by Heidi Green, stating, 'her leadership during the transition of administrations and direction of the department through the first year of our tenure have been key to setting the course toward achieving our goals at USDA.' National Sorghum Producers delegates met with Starling during the annual fly-in in February, and several times since, during the China process, and we look forward to working with him in his new role. NSP thanks Heidi Green for all of her support for the sorghum industry during her time at USDA.

House Appropriations Committee Approves Agriculture Appropriations Bill

On Wednesday, the House Appropriations Committee approved the FY 2019 Agriculture Appropriations bill on a vote of 31-20. The legislation includes an amendment from Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) that improves the H2-A agriculture worker policy by directing the Secretary of Agriculture to work with other federal agencies to establish a comprehensive online system for agricultural employers to complete the H-2A application process.The full Senate Appropriations Committee and Agriculture Appropriations Subcommittee are scheduled to mark up its FY 2019 Agriculture Appropriations bill next week.

Foundation Scholarships Due June 1

The Bruce Maunder Sorghum Leadership Scholarship, Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship and Sorghum Feed and Food Scholarship are all due June 1 to Larry Lambright. Scholarships can be turned in via email to [email protected] or postmarked by June 1. More on the scholarships can be found on the NSP website.

