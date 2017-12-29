Natural Berry Flavor Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2022 - Research and Markets

The "Natural
Berry refers to the small, pulpy, edible fruit that are usually juicy,
rounded, sweet or sour in taste with high anti-oxidant properties, rich
in vitamin C and health benefits. Some of the common examples of berry
include blueberries, strawberries, raspberries etc. Natural berry flavor
is widely used in jams, cakes, preserves, and pies. It helps in
neutralizing free radicals that may develop cancer, cardiovascular
disease, and other age-related conditions. Globally increasing health
conscious population base and expanding food industry is expected to
remain key growth drivers for natural berry flavor during the period of
study.
This report identifies the Natural Berry Flavor market size in for the
year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also
highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while
also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators,
challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key
aspects with respect to Natural Berry Flavor market.
Geographically North America dominated Natural Berry Flavor market owing
to higher demand and usage of natural flavors that enhance the taste and
are free of artificial ingredients, preservatives and high sugar. North
America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third
largest market for natural berry flavor in 2015. However, Asia-Pacific
is expected to remain fastest growing regional market driven changing
lifestyle of the people, increased demand for the flavoured products and
expanding food & beverages industry in the major economies such as
India, China, thereby leading to the high growth in Asia Pacific during
the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned
-
Firmenich SA
-
Givaudan
-
Takasago International Corporation
-
Wild Flavors and Specialty Ingredients
-
Sensient Technologies Corporation
-
Symrise AG
-
Kerry Group PLC
-
Frutarom Industries Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Landscape
4. Market Forces
5. Strategic Analysis
6. Natural Berry Flavor Market, By Application
7. Natural Berry Flavor Market, By Type
8. Natural Berry Flavor Market, By Geography
9. Natural Berry Flavor - Market Entropy
10. Company Profiles
