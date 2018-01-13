Natural Food Colorants Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge,
“The growing preference for clean labeling, consumer awareness
regarding health concerns associated with the use of synthetic
colorants, and development of new shades is leading to the higher
adoption of natural food colorants,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst
Anil Seth. “The declining sales of soda across economies has resulted in
increased investment by leading soda companies, such as PepsiCo and
Coco-Cola, in the healthy drinks segment, which will further fuel the
growth of the natural food colorants market,” added Anil.
Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three
market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Natural
Food Colorants Market:
-
The high demand for brown colored natural food colorants
-
Growing demand for organic food colorants
-
Rise in popularity of antioxidant-rich natural food colorants
The high demand for brown colored natural food colorants:
The increasing preference for alternative grains can be attributed to
the rising awareness about their health benefits, owing to the higher
protein content, amino acids, and fiber content. Alternative
grains such as quinoa, millet, brown rice, amaranth, and kaniwa are
increasingly replacing traditional grains in a wide variety of F&B
products. Moreover, the addition of new color shades in brown help
buyers to use natural food colorants in their products instead of
harmful synthetic colors. Buyers are procuring natural food
colorants to complement the visual appeal of these grains and make them
look similar to traditional grains, thereby increase their adoption
further.
Growing demand for organic food colorants:
A new trend that is gaining prominence in the natural food colorants
market is the growing demand for organic food colorants. Organic food
colorants include colorants that are grown and processed using organic
farming methods. Moreover, the high demand for organic food from regions
such as North America and Europe has prompted F&B manufacturers to
improve their portfolio of organic products; this is expected to further
increase the use of organic food colorants in their products.
The rise in popularity of antioxidant-rich natural food colorants:
The trend of using antioxidant-rich food colorants is impacting all
regions, as consumers across the globe prefer products with high
antioxidant content. However, this trend has a higher impact on North
America and Europe due to a higher degree of consumer awareness. This
rise in popularity has prompted buyers to increase the percentage of
anti-oxidants in their products without using additional ingredients.
The growing consumer awareness is expected to further fuel the growth of
this market due to the higher sales of antioxidant-rich natural food
colorants.
