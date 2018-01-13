Natural Food Colorants Procurement Research – Market Trends and Spend Analysis by SpendEdge

Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their ‘Natural Food Colorants Market Procurement Research Report.’ The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of natural food colorants and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

“The growing preference for clean labeling, consumer awareness regarding health concerns associated with the use of synthetic colorants, and development of new shades is leading to the higher adoption of natural food colorants,” says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. “The declining sales of soda across economies has resulted in increased investment by leading soda companies, such as PepsiCo and Coco-Cola, in the healthy drinks segment, which will further fuel the growth of the natural food colorants market,” added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Natural Food Colorants Market:

The high demand for brown colored natural food colorants

Growing demand for organic food colorants

Rise in popularity of antioxidant-rich natural food colorants

The high demand for brown colored natural food colorants:

The increasing preference for alternative grains can be attributed to the rising awareness about their health benefits, owing to the higher protein content, amino acids, and fiber content. Alternative grains such as quinoa, millet, brown rice, amaranth, and kaniwa are increasingly replacing traditional grains in a wide variety of F&B products. Moreover, the addition of new color shades in brown help buyers to use natural food colorants in their products instead of harmful synthetic colors. Buyers are procuring natural food colorants to complement the visual appeal of these grains and make them look similar to traditional grains, thereby increase their adoption further.

Growing demand for organic food colorants:

A new trend that is gaining prominence in the natural food colorants market is the growing demand for organic food colorants. Organic food colorants include colorants that are grown and processed using organic farming methods. Moreover, the high demand for organic food from regions such as North America and Europe has prompted F&B manufacturers to improve their portfolio of organic products; this is expected to further increase the use of organic food colorants in their products.

The rise in popularity of antioxidant-rich natural food colorants:

The trend of using antioxidant-rich food colorants is impacting all regions, as consumers across the globe prefer products with high antioxidant content. However, this trend has a higher impact on North America and Europe due to a higher degree of consumer awareness. This rise in popularity has prompted buyers to increase the percentage of anti-oxidants in their products without using additional ingredients. The growing consumer awareness is expected to further fuel the growth of this market due to the higher sales of antioxidant-rich natural food colorants.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

