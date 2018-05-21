Log in
Natural Resource Partners L.P. : to Participate in 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference

05/21/2018 | 08:06am EDT

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today announced that Craig Nunez, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Zolas, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the MLPA 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference in Orlando, at approximately 8:35 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The fireside chat audio will be available via webcast and will be available for replay for 90 days following the conference. The webcast link will be available on NRP’s website at www.nrplp.com in the investors section under Events. The partnership will also be hosting a breakfast table and participating in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company that owns interests in coal, aggregates and industrial minerals across the United States. A large percentage of NRP's revenues are generated from royalties and other passive income. In addition, NRP owns a construction aggregates company and an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

For additional information, please contact Kathy H. Roberts at 713-751-7555 or [email protected]. Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website at www.nrplp.com.


© Business Wire 2018
