Natural Resource Partners L.P. : to Participate in 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference

Natural
Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today announced that Craig Nunez,
President and Chief Operating Officer, and Chris Zolas, Chief Financial
Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat at the MLPA 2018 MLP and
Infrastructure Conference in Orlando, at approximately 8:35 a.m. Eastern
time on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The fireside chat audio will be
available via webcast and will be available for replay for 90 days
following the conference. The webcast link will be available on NRP’s
website at www.nrplp.com
in the investors section under Events. The partnership will also be
hosting a breakfast table and participating in one-on-one meetings with
investors during the conference.
Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership
headquartered in Houston, TX, is a diversified natural resource company
that owns interests in coal, aggregates and industrial minerals
across the United States. A large percentage of NRP's revenues are
generated from royalties and other passive income. In addition, NRP owns
a construction aggregates company and an equity investment in Ciner
Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.
For additional information, please contact Kathy H. Roberts at
713-751-7555 or [email protected].
Further information about NRP is available on the partnership’s website
at www.nrplp.com.
