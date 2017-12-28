Log in
Natural Source Vitamin E Market: Product, Application & Geography - Forecast (2017-2022) - Research and Markets

12/28/2017 | 04:33pm CET

The "Natural Source Vitamin E Market - Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin that plays a role as an antioxidant in the body. Vitamin E is found only in plant foods, including certain oils, nuts, grains, fruits and wheat germ and is required for the proper function of many organs, enzymatic activities and neurological processes. Globally increasing healthcare awareness and increasing spending on the vitamins and supplements is expected to be the key growth drivers of the natural vitamin E market during the period of study.

This report identifies the global natural source vitamin E market size in for the year 2015-2017, and forecast of the same for year 2022. It also highlights the potential growth opportunities in the coming years, while also reviewing the market drivers, restraints, growth indicators, challenges, market dynamics, competitive landscape, and other key aspects with respect to global natural source vitamin E market.

Geographically North America dominated global natural source vitamin E market owing to higher awareness spending on the nutritional and vitamin products by citizens of the region. North America was followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific as the second and third largest markets for natural source vitamin E. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain fastest growing regional market during the period of study driven by increasing spending on nutritional & vitamins product and growing spending on these products in major economies in the region such as India, China and Japan.

Companies Mentioned

  • DSM N.V. (Netherlands)
  • BASF SE (Germany)
  • Archer Daniels Midlands Company (U.S.)
  • Wilmar Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd. (China)
  • Beijing Gingko Group (China)
  • Davos Life Science (Singapore)
  • Eisai Food and Chemical (Japan)
  • Fenchem Biotek (China)
  • Riken Vitamin Co. Ltd. (Japan)
  • Zhejiang Worldbestve Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Product

7. Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Application

8. Natural Source Vitamin E Market, By Geography

9. Natural Source Vitamin E - Market Entropy

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bdqr72/natural_source


© Business Wire 2017
