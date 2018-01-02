Log in
NauticAWT : Underwater Jacket Repair at B55 Platform

01/02/2018 | 03:14am CET

NauticAWT has completed the Underwater Jacket Repair at B55 Platform under B127 Cluster Pipeline RTR Project.

Sapura Energy requested NauticAWT to strengthen two members at Platform B55 by infill grouting. The jacket grouting work was done utilizing the Main Work Barge S900.

The overall B127 Project Scope included laying of pipelines, topside modifications, laying of subsea cables, mooring buoys, relocation of SPM, installation of PLEM, installation of riser guards, barge bumpers, boat landings and underwater repair of jacket members at B55 platform.

NauticAWT provided engineering and grouting services for the strengthening of two HOM on B55 platform using high performance cement NaX™ Q140.

The underwater repair work enhanced the service life of the ageing platform by a considerable margin without interrupting the production and all the deliverables were achieved with high quality performance, client acceptance and satisfaction.

Please click here to read the full project case history.

NauticAWT Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2018 02:14:07 UTC.

