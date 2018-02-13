Navigant Research : Expects the Global Annual Market for Uninterruptible Power Supply Service from Distributed Energy Storage to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

A new report from Navigant
Research analyzes the market for distributed energy storage systems
with uninterruptible power supply (UPS) capabilities for non-mission
critical operations (UPSX), providing an overview of market issues and
revenue forecasts through 2026.
Historically, the high costs of UPS systems have made commercial and
industrial (C&I) facility managers with non-mission critical operations
hesitant to invest in the resiliency technology. Today, a new UPS
application, UPSX, is emerging that leverages behind-the-meter (BTM) C&I
distributed energy storage system (DESS) technology to provide grid
ancillary services to utilities and competitive markets, as well as
electrical demand charge reduction and resiliency to C&I facility
managers. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
the annual global market for the deployment of UPS service from
distributed energy storage is expected to reach $2.7 billion by 2026.
“Many C&I facilities with non-mission critical operations view
electrical service outages as an unmanageable cost of doing business due
to the high costs of traditional UPS service systems,” says William
Tokash, senior research analyst with Navigant Research. “Navigant
Research anticipates the emergence of a new UPS service option for this
sector will leverage DESS and financing innovation to address this unmet
need.”
According to the report, stakeholders now focused on the DESS
applications market will begin to add UPS system capabilities to the
design and operation of their DESSs. In turn, these UPSX capabilities
will begin to address the unmet electrical outage mitigation needs of
C&I customers in non-mission critical sectors, while offering an
improved business case, increased grid reliability, and financing
innovation.
The report, Advanced
Energy Storage for UPS Applications, examines the drivers,
barriers, and regional trends affecting the deployment of UPSX. The
study provides an analysis of the market issues, including drivers,
barriers, and geographic trends, associated with UPSX solutions. Global
market forecasts for UPSX revenue, segmented by region, building type,
and technology, extend through 2026. The report also examines the key
technologies related to UPS systems, as well as the competitive
landscape. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free
download on the Navigant
Research website.
