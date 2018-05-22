Navigant Research : Report Shows a New Generation of Projects Combining Energy Storage with Fossil Fuel Generators Is Shifting the Traditional Paradigm

A new report from Navigant
Research analyzes the advantages of energy storage with fossil fuel
(ESFF) solutions to maximize the efficiency, value, and useful life of
fossil fuel power plants.
The development of energy storage has been tightly associated with the
integration of renewable energy. However, energy storage is one of the
most versatile technologies on the grid. Click
to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH,
a new generation of projects combining energy storage with fossil fuel
(ESFF) generators is shifting the paradigm of how energy storage is
utilized.
“At a time when market conditions are forcing power plants into
premature retirement, energy storage can increase revenue and lower the
costs to operate power plants,” says Alex Eller, senior research analyst
with Navigant Research. “In the same way a hybrid car utilizes battery
storage to improve efficiency and reduce fuel consumption, an energy
storage system integrated with a conventional power plant can result in
significant fuel savings while improving the grid’s overall resiliency.”
According to the report, market conditions and policies are driving
acquisitions and new hybrid projects from incumbent generator providers.
The pairing of storage with generators is also opening opportunities for
new products and services both from companies serving large-scale
utility markets and those focusing on distributed generation
technologies for commercial and industrial customers.
The report, Optimizing
Fossil Fuel Generation with Energy Storage, explores the
advantages of ESFF solutions to maximize the efficiency, value, and
useful life of fossil fuel power plants. The study examines the various
strategies that market players are using to capitalize on this emerging
trend and provides background on the development of ESFF solutions. It
also details some of the key opportunities presented by the growth of
ESFF solutions and projects and provides recommendations for utilities,
vendors, and project developers. An Executive Summary of the report is
available for free download on the Navigant
Research website.
